Horoscopes: Dec. 21

The celestial event of the winter solstice has long inspired humankind, the proof of which shows up in the poetry of mystics, the architecture of ancient monuments and the stories and traditions of countless generations. The sun’s entrance in Capricorn recalls the hope of light returning, and long, cold nights made bearable by the faith that every season has its turning.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (Dec. 21). You’re a genius in the way you use your time this year, taking advantage of natural rhythms and using efficient plans to maximize efforts. Your family grows and with it your connections to the world. You’ll take part in culture and community and meet like-minded people at glamorous events and down-to-earth happenings. Aquarius and Virgo adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 9, 40, 38, 11 and 2.
ARIES (March 21-April 19). Yes, you want someone to listen to you, but that’s only the baseline in relationships. What do they do afterward? How do they follow through? This is what matters.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Some people are so self-absorbed they can’t pay attention to anything that doesn’t produce immediate validation or reward. Maybe you’re looking for an improvement project, but this one won’t get better. Move on.
GEMINI (May 21-June 21). You don’t have to deliberately put your mind and heart into everything you do, because it will already be there. That’s how action works. For better or worse, every act bears the imprint of its executer.
CANCER (June 22-July 22). Emotional neediness and immaturity are, of course, repellant. They are also a part of being human. Everyone you know has bouts with this, which is why you have a soft reaction to today’s lovable mistakes.
You have free articles remaining.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). You don’t need super vitamins or caffeine drinks to power through the day because an inspiring to-do list and the partnership of someone you admire will fuel you.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). An aura of mystery is your best accessory. Of course, you can take it off and change it out at will. It’s hard to be mysterious all of the time, especially tonight when you’ll be in the mood to spill the tea.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). Setting pure intentions and coming from the right heart space is essential to good work. Check in frequently on your attitude, which affects even your smallest move.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). It’s not that you can’t trust people; it’s just that people change. “Never” has a way of becoming “just this once.” Also, “not in a million years” comes a lot sooner than expected.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). Your generosity is beautiful and brings much happiness to yourself and others as long as you direct it well. Overgiving where it’s neither asked for nor needed helps no one.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). Your activities will seem to happen on the dance floor of the world where each dancer’s moves are subtly influenced by the movement of the others. You’re in sync and influential.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). Not surprisingly, people are open to opinions they agree with. You have a lot of respect for one who entertains other points of view. Real communication resolves conflicts. Everything else is just preaching to the choir.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). You’re on a mission, thus the serious mood. Once that mission is accomplished, and it will be, you’ll lighten up considerably. Yes, you have a pause button, but you’ll only push it for special people.
Holiday Mathis is the author of “Rock Your Stars.” To write to her, please go to www.creators.com and click on “Write the Author” on the Holiday Mathis page, or send her a postcard in the mail. To find out more about Holiday Mathis and read her past columns, visit the CreatorsSyndicate Web page at www.creators.com.