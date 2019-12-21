Horoscopes: Dec. 21

The celestial event of the winter solstice has long inspired humankind, the proof of which shows up in the poetry of mystics, the architecture of ancient monuments and the stories and traditions of countless generations. The sun’s entrance in Capricorn recalls the hope of light returning, and long, cold nights made bearable by the faith that every season has its turning.

TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (Dec. 21). You’re a genius in the way you use your time this year, taking advantage of natural rhythms and using efficient plans to maximize efforts. Your family grows and with it your connections to the world. You’ll take part in culture and community and meet like-minded people at glamorous events and down-to-earth happenings. Aquarius and Virgo adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 9, 40, 38, 11 and 2.

ARIES (March 21-April 19). Yes, you want someone to listen to you, but that’s only the baseline in relationships. What do they do afterward? How do they follow through? This is what matters.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Some people are so self-absorbed they can’t pay attention to anything that doesn’t produce immediate validation or reward. Maybe you’re looking for an improvement project, but this one won’t get better. Move on.