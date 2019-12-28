Horoscopes: Dec. 28

Lao Tzu said, “A leader is best when people barely know he exists, when his work is done, his aim fulfilled, they will say, ‘we did it ourselves.’” This change of Mercury into powerful Capricorn, the sign of authority figures, is a chance to choose who you will follow, reassess past decisions and align with those whose agendas serve the whole.

TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (Dec. 28). This solar return inclines you toward the deeper recesses of the soul. Where you were clueless, you will gain clues that lead to treasures both personal and professional. A victory in March will be a highlight, as will the work you do with someone younger and the learning you obtain in a formal environment. Taurus and Virgo adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 38, 7, 20, 22 and 16

ARIES (March 21-April 19). You can think of a challenge as an unfair obstacle thrown into your path or you can think of it as a test to reveal just how far you’ve come, how capable you are and where to focus your efforts toward mastery.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). On the one hand, creative people can get easily bored by circumstances that don’t inspire them. On the other hand, remarkably creative ideas are born by pushing through that boredom into new possibilities.