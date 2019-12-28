Horoscopes: Dec. 28

Lao Tzu said, “A leader is best when people barely know he exists, when his work is done, his aim fulfilled, they will say, ‘we did it ourselves.’” This change of Mercury into powerful Capricorn, the sign of authority figures, is a chance to choose who you will follow, reassess past decisions and align with those whose agendas serve the whole.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (Dec. 28). This solar return inclines you toward the deeper recesses of the soul. Where you were clueless, you will gain clues that lead to treasures both personal and professional. A victory in March will be a highlight, as will the work you do with someone younger and the learning you obtain in a formal environment. Taurus and Virgo adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 38, 7, 20, 22 and 16
ARIES (March 21-April 19). You can think of a challenge as an unfair obstacle thrown into your path or you can think of it as a test to reveal just how far you’ve come, how capable you are and where to focus your efforts toward mastery.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20). On the one hand, creative people can get easily bored by circumstances that don’t inspire them. On the other hand, remarkably creative ideas are born by pushing through that boredom into new possibilities.
GEMINI (May 21-June 21). The social media influencer lost followers by superimposing herself onto Paris instead of actually going there. There is no substitute for showing up in real life, and everyone knows the difference.
CANCER (June 22-July 22). Symptoms are never the problem. Symptoms are the SOS message in a bottle sent from the island of the problem. Avoid picking up the bottle and trying to comfort it. Go find the island. That’s where help is needed.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). We’re always changing, just not always in the direction we want to change. That’s why everyone needs a witness. Trusted friends and loved ones, competent professions and objective strangers provide an outside perspective.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). Some shrink from danger. Others seek it. And you do neither. You meet life as it comes, assess your risk and act. This is the cool-headed approach of confident living.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). It will be pretty easy to get your way today. It only involves a couple steps. 1. Establish a line of communication. 2. Ask. The heavens are arranged to favor your diplomatic skill.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). Write about your daily life including the small details of food, self-care, thoughts and routines. You’ll gain objectivity, insight and appreciation that extends both inward and outward.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). You respect a careful decision-making process when you see it and will take into consideration other people’s experiences before you make your own choice. This is the smart way, and it will pay off, too.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). You will give people what they want, only if you’re sure you can do so for all the right reasons. To avoid future resentment, figure out what’s in it for you. If the answer is only “charity,” and you feel good about it, that’s enough.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). A glance has meaning. Minute gestures convey deep and complicated emotions. Attention flows to certain things and doesn’t flow to others and the trail of that attention is a journey and a story.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). You know the difference between small gifts and great ones. It has nothing to do with size or monetary value and everything to do with the intention, affection and care that goes into the package.
Holiday Mathis is the author of “Rock Your Stars.” To write to her, please go to www.creators.com and click on “Write the Author” on the Holiday Mathis page, or send her a postcard in the mail. To find out more about Holiday Mathis and read her past columns, visit the CreatorsSyndicate Web page at www.creators.com.