Horoscopes: Dec. 20

CANCER (June 22-July 22). There will always be a question to answer, a mess to clean up, a broken thing to fix. However, these do not always fall under your jurisdiction. Involvement is optional. It’s about time you practiced the art of doing nothing at all.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). In order to see the world how it is, you must be able to lift the lenses you’re looking through and take off the filters and rules you’ve superimposed. Don’t worry; you can put your own reality glasses back on after you’re done.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). Thinking of others is akin to running a street-cleaning vehicle through the avenues of your mind. It brushes your synapses clean and makes all the rest of your thinking flow better.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). You want to take part in a scene; you don’t want to take it over. This is the message you need to convey subtly, not with talk but with your tone and, of course, your actions. Once they understand you, all will relax.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). There’s a paradox in wanting, as want motivates you while also limiting you. Desire enslaves. Maybe you can’t reason your way out of wanting, but you can and should question why.