Horoscopes: Dec. 25

The cosmic Christmas gift is a solar eclipse and a new moon in Capricorn, the sign of kings and also of tradition. There’s a wondrous solemnity to the day as many carry out the rituals that have been represented in various ways for generations and generations. “It’s not how much we give, but how much love we put into giving.” Mother Teresa

TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (Dec. 25). Generosity drives you through the solar year. You seek to give something not only impactful but specific to the needs of others. You will dedicate your work to a person and this will give it greater focus and artistry. May puts big money in your pocket. You will be recognized in ways that are unexpectedly moving. Virgo and Libra adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 8, 11, 4, 44 and 30.

ARIES (March 21-April 19). The beautiful outcomes of the day are a direct result of the energy you bring to the task at hand — easy, relaxed and open-hearted. You wish life to show its sweetness, and it will.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Your imagination keeps returning to a scenario, and for good reason. There’s something here you must do! This may involve an attraction, and you’ll likely find out that it’s mutual. What you seek is seeking you.