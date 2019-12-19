Horoscopes: Dec. 19

Brain scientists suggest that the hypothalamus cannot distinguish the difference between our happiness and our sadness, causing us to cry in both circumstances. The Venus changeover represents a fog lowering over the emotional realm. When it comes to determining the nature of emotions, many will be as unsure as a lump of limbic system.

TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (Dec. 19). Because your heart is open going into this solar return, you’ll learn from everyone, even the ones who irk you. You’ll show up strong in January and be offered new positions and roles. Feel your way through this, as the one that looks good on paper won’t bring you as much happiness as the ones that fit your tone. Pisces and Gemini adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 47, 22, 28, 13 and 6.

ARIES (March 21-April 19). Change can be hard. So when you go through the trouble, you want the change to be for the better, not just for the different. For this reason, you’ll deliberate longer.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). To form a new habit, you must first put your mind to it. Then, you must get your mind out of it. It’s not a mysterious process and doesn’t need a lot of overthinking. Habits are forged in the alchemy of daily practice.