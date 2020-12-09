Horoscopes: Dec. 9

If you doubt yourself, then it’s because you’re smart. Intelligence is a state of cluelessness. The clueless person looks for clues and learns along the way. The know-it-all struts through a landscape of fixed belief and misses everything. Under the Libra moon, this principle will be most auspiciously applied to friendships and rivalries.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (Dec. 9). Oft the initiator, this solar return shows a role reversal — you will be most auspiciously chosen, beckoned by a soul-fortifying endeavor. You’ll prepare over many months for a presentation — the first in many that will net you impressive dividends and allow you to grow, teach and employ others. Work and love intertwine. Virgo and Sagittarius adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 8, 1, 30, 12 and 16.
ARIES (March 21-April 19). You have an inkling about a fresh source of fun. It might not be the most conventional thing, but you’ll be surprised at how many others enjoy it, too. These endeavors light you up and connect you with a thriving community.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Peer pressure doesn’t stop just because a person is grown. Certain things will be hard to say no to because their mass appeal is so strong. The trick is in writing your own script before the world writes one for you.
GEMINI (May 21-June 21). As long as you’re shooting for the moon, you may as well shoot for the sun. Either way, things change once you get out of the atmosphere and thus the gravity of a certain situation.
CANCER (June 22-July 22). Water itself is no rival to your ability to go with the flow. But on a day like today, you prefer events to happen in your timing. In fact, you command them to as though an orchestra conductor setting the tempo.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). Your friendships exist in a kind of ringed system around the planet that is you. The first tier is an elite group and someone has to be extremely special to jump from one stratum to the next, but it will happen today.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). You can’t be sure if your work speaks for itself unless you back off and let it. Your silence will allow people to draw their own conclusions and you can go from there.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). Before you’re asked to fulfill a role, give yourself the part you want. Those who are well-aware of what they are saying “yes” to will find it much easier to say “no” when they need to.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). You were ambitious, so you started. You were tenacious, so you finished. You were grateful, so you thoroughly enjoyed the fruits of your effort. That worked, so rinse and repeat.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). You want love and attention as much as the next person, but you wouldn’t dream of asking for it. You’d rather work for it, especially by creating delightful scenarios that people are irresistibly drawn into.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). Do you get the sneaking suspicion that your talent could be better used elsewhere? Perhaps you don’t have to go far so much as up. Is there an opportunity for promotion here?
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). When you’re warming up, you have a few silly thoughts. When you’re on a powerful roll, you have hundreds of them. The big ideas will be sandwiched inside playful ones.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). Though you’re professional-level at many things, you’re an amateur in other areas — a status to revel in. The pressure is off. The horizon is open. Herein lies the freedom to explore.
Holiday Mathis is the author of “Rock Your Stars.” To write to her, please go to www.creators.com and click on “Write the Author” on the Holiday Mathis page, or send her a postcard in the mail. To find out more about Holiday Mathis and read her past columns, visit the CreatorsSyndicate Web page at www.creators.com.
