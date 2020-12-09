Horoscopes: Dec. 9

CANCER (June 22-July 22). Water itself is no rival to your ability to go with the flow. But on a day like today, you prefer events to happen in your timing. In fact, you command them to as though an orchestra conductor setting the tempo.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). Your friendships exist in a kind of ringed system around the planet that is you. The first tier is an elite group and someone has to be extremely special to jump from one stratum to the next, but it will happen today.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). You can’t be sure if your work speaks for itself unless you back off and let it. Your silence will allow people to draw their own conclusions and you can go from there.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). Before you’re asked to fulfill a role, give yourself the part you want. Those who are well-aware of what they are saying “yes” to will find it much easier to say “no” when they need to.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). You were ambitious, so you started. You were tenacious, so you finished. You were grateful, so you thoroughly enjoyed the fruits of your effort. That worked, so rinse and repeat.