Horoscopes: Dec. 8

CANCER (June 22-July 22). Who doesn’t love a bouncy ball? You smack it on the ground, and then you’re never quite sure what kind of chase will come next. The equivalent of a bouncy ball will be hiding inside one of your tasks of the day.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). Being first on the scene will give you multiple advantages. For starters, the silence before the action will be magical. Then it’s like the opening credits roll of a movie, rich in foreshadowing with plenty of clues about what’s to come.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). The things that go right don’t have nearly the scientific value as the ones that go wrong. That’s where the excitement, fun and learning come from. There’s nothing that cannot be embraced in this whole day.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). You can own the day and still move through negative emotions. Negativity isn’t a bane to overcome; rather, it’s part of life to process and use. Shade gives the picture dimension.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). It will be impossible to dedicate yourself to solving a problem without accidentally solving something for yourself in the process. Everything you give will also be a gift to you.