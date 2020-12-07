Horoscopes: Dec. 7

CANCER (June 22-July 22). If you are what you think about, are you the news or the chore? The sandwich, the hunger, the chef? You’re on to something with this sense of being the puppet, the puppeteer and the cross-legged child watching the show from the floor.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). By demanding too much of yourself and then scaling back, you will eventually land on a sweet spot that you would not otherwise find if you were to simply watch the others and aim down the middle.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). Just when the scene teeters on the brink of total boredom, you’ll bring out the mischievous side of someone. It’s a delicious discovery — the funny little wicked streak you find in an otherwise-straight-and-narrow persona.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). This spot you’re in has obvious limitations and less obvious (at least to you) opportunities. Outsiders will be the best source of insight, ideas and information. Collect now; filter; and sort your findings later.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). Problems push you along. It’s actually an easier way to get there than having to come up with the entire enterprise yourself. In a way, you’ll be glad for all that has inconvenienced and opposed you.