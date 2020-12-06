Horoscopes: Dec. 6

CANCER (June 22-July 22). While it’s nice to be complimented — awarded, even — it’s of no benefit unless it comes with opportunity. It’s the opportunities that give you a chance to build, create and contribute. Make it known; that’s what you’re after.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). You’ll be making choices having to do with your personal expression and projection. Style is tricky and personal. What’s natural to one person is pretentious to the next. A controlled stretch is better than an impulsive reach.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). Those who care to receive the approval of a leader will compete for favoritism and position. Steer clear of such games. Focus on doing work that could make you indispensable, not just in this group but in any group.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). To rely on someone is to be susceptible to their control. You’ll find a partnership in which you can work together for the greater good, neither party needing the relationship too much and both benefiting from it.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). Today, you respond well to the rules you make for yourself. You have greater powers of self-control at your disposal, in part because certain aspects of your process are starting to become automatic.