Horoscopes: Dec. 5

The galactic window that Venus and Neptune form is in the shape of a triangle, representing a harmonious melding of reality to the way we hope it will be. The water sign nature of this aspect forms pools of spirituality around relationships and the notion of soulmates will be trending in hearts. Where do you stand on the matter?

TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (Dec. 5). You’ll notice that what used to be a tall order is now manageable if not downright negligible. Acknowledging how far you’ve come and how strong you’ve gotten will be the first step in your next development. The vision comes together over the next 10 weeks, followed by an avalanche of proof that your concept works. Cancer and Gemini adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 1, 3, 33, 20 and 41.

ARIES (March 21-April 19). Your efforts to try to understand how things work will pay off big time, as will any attempt to understand the motives of others. Later, you’ll be sharing what you learned.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). You think about the wants and needs of others first and later about what you’ll get from the exchange. It’s an excellent order, even when dealing with people who are incapable of it. Though, just for the day, you should reverse it.