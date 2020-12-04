Horoscopes: Dec. 4

CANCER (June 22-July 22). Should you let the other person go on in a wrong belief unchallenged? Maybe not much would happen in the short term, but what will happen if you continue to do so over time?

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). Without good leadership, it is possible that everyone does a small piece of a job and the end result is hundreds of small pieces instead of one finished job. This is why you want to know both the leader and the plan.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). You have your ways of making order out of disorder, but it’s fun to try new ones, too. You may find that you can have and notice more of what you like just by organizing it a little differently.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). The journey gets more pleasurable when you focus not only on the end result but also, and often, on the little milestones you hit and benefits you pick up along the way.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). Not everything that’s on the surface is superficial. In this material world, certain objects resonate deep within you as though they fit into some sort of inner form. This magnetism will be a source of good fortune.