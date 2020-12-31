Horoscopes: Dec. 31

The theatrical Leo moon is a welcome emcee for the New Year’s Eve countdown, especially in a year when many will forgo the crowd and celebrate safely with festive media. Leo moon pulls out all the show business stops so the entertainment will glitter and pop as they lift warm hopes for an improved world in the calendar year ahead.

TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (Dec. 31). Normally, you wouldn’t consider the pursuit of pleasure a top priority, but this year shows you reordering your internal organization and becoming richly fulfilled. The surprise for you will be in how much your happiness contributes to the happiness of others. You’ll cash in an unusual bestowal. Scorpio and Aquarius adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 40, 25, 1, 17 and 36.

ARIES (March 21-April 19). Relationships, just like any other endeavor, will roll much easier once momentum kicks in. This never happens from a still position. Things have to be moving to get moving.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). The words “I love you” translate nicely, though not directly. Anyway, you know when you’re loved. You could tell them when it happens and that would be a more accurate and evidence-based approach.