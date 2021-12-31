Horoscopes: Dec. 31-Jan. 1

There is no print edition of The Post-Star on Jan. 1. Here are the horoscopes for Dec. 31 and Jan. 1.

For Friday, Dec. 31:

The raucous Sagittarian moon rules this year’s New Year’s Eve countdown, a fire sign placement sure to turn the party up as the ball comes down. Sagittarian lunar energy is adventurous and friendly, sophisticated and sometimes excessive. So, remember, safety first and when in doubt, get a ride out.

ARIES (March 21-April 19). To maneuver well, make sure you’re in the same reality as what you’re trying to influence. Once you accept the way things are, you have power in the situation. Drop all resistance to what is.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). It will be as easy to make a big change as it is to make a small one. So, as long as you are envisioning a change, go for one that will make a huge difference in your life.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). Most of what needs organizing is emotional, but it can be handled through the physical moving of objects. You process feelings as you tidy up and arrange your possessions in a pleasing manner.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). You’ll look at things like a true and inclusive optimist. That means the glass is neither half full, nor is it half empty. It’s all the way filled and brimming over. It’s just that some of the content is water and some of it is air.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). One moment you’re tuned in to the people around you and present to the conversation and work at hand; the next you are focused on experiencing your inner world. Alternating between these two forms of mindfulness will serve you well.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). One way to keep someone’s attention is to dangle a promise in the air, then yank it back. It’s the old carrot-on-a-string trick, not for the faint of heart, though it keeps things interesting.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). You’ve been so busy watching the entertainment around you that you forgot to get up and show the world what you can do. Take your turn in the spotlight.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). You’ll find creative ways to use what you have. You’ll tinker and fix things and assemble your resources in such a way that the result is greater than the sum of its parts.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). Plan for future good times. The fun you anticipate will bring your endorphins up almost as much as the fun you’re actually having. You love to be surprised by humor and camaraderie.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). Life is not a dress rehearsal. You’re fully aware that the show will go on regardless of the level of energy of your performance, and this is why you give it your all.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). Removing yourself from a scene will help you see it for what it is. Tonight, someone you know needs to hear words of love. Lead with compassion.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). To learn from your mistakes, you have to be willing to make them in the first place. Your habit of being hard on yourself after the fact isn’t helping. Ease up. It’s okay not to get it right every time.

TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (Dec. 31). You’ll express what others need to hear and lead a group into clarity and success. The spirit of receptivity also visits your personal life. Your connections grow stronger, your relationships more vibrant as you make the sort of bold choices that are only possible between people who truly trust one another. Aries and Libra adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 8, 14, 33, 40 and 15.

For Saturday, Jan. 1:

Mercury celebrates the new year with a different outfit, slipping into his Aquarian garb. It’s slick, sporty and fashion-forward with a social conscience that is more than just trendy — it’s essential to the wellness of the planet. Between this change and the recent shift in Jupiter, the group mind becomes more inclusive, tolerant and open to change.

ARIES (March 21-April 19). As long as you’re going to have ideas about yourself, you may as well focus on the ones that contribute to your happiness and confidence. Let the negative, disempowering stuff go.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). It is natural to pick up mannerisms, sayings and attitudes from people you admire. Sometimes you do this unconsciously, but right now you benefit from consciously picking and choosing what you want to adopt.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). Matters of taste come up. Don’t think about things in terms of what’s good or bad, rather consider what’s working better or worse. You will sharpen your awareness by studying effectiveness.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). Take a break. Ideas won’t come to a stressed-out mind. What would it take for you to be more at ease? Make yourself comfortable, as that’s half the work.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). Your interactions do not have to be serious to matter. To show up in a casual, lighthearted way will be a gift to others. A beautiful thing to add to the mix — levity, buoyancy, a wink or a giggle.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). There’s something you need to “ship,” at least metaphorically. It will require organization to pull off — not because it’s difficult but because it’s so easy that its importance could go overlooked.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). You’ll act as a project manager of sorts. You’ll determine what has been done and what still needs doing. You’ll make course corrections and plan for the next checkpoint.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). Being involved with yourself isn’t inherently bad. In fact, you could use more of it. You are the only one who can keep an eye on your inner world and therefore it is your sole responsibility to do so.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). Worry has value, but a little goes a long way. Let your worry lead you to action. And if that action is simply to distract yourself from worry, it’s still a plus!

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). Motivated by a juicy goal, you’ll go full speed ahead, passing competitors, temptations and distractions. To pause to ponder or chat would spoil the delicious momentum.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). You get to call the shots today. It begins when you say it begins and ends when you say it’s over. Power is fleeting, so enjoy it while you’re in it and use it well, tending to what you deem important.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). You’re thoughtful and will offer up symbols of your affection and appreciation. These tangible tokens will serve as touchstone reminders of the intangible generosity you deliver on the regular.

Holiday Mathis is the author of “Rock Your Stars.” To write to her, please go to www.creators.com and click on “Write the Author” on the Holiday Mathis page, or send her a postcard in the mail.

