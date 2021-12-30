Horoscopes: Dec. 30

Forming a collective in Capricorn, Mercury, Venus and Pluto push powerfully through the final days of the year. Many will have astounding clarity about their path and purpose for 2022. Instead of envisioning the prize, it’s the work itself we can see — the practice hours necessary, the tenacity we’ll need. We can do hard things.

ARIES (March 21-April 19). A loved one will be there to provide what you need when you need it. It’s moments like these that make you realize you’ve made some good choices about who belongs in your life.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). You see what you want, and you go for it. Things heat up quickly. The intensity fuels fast action. Parts of life that were lacking color will get a shot of excitement and glamour.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). Anyone can see what’s going wrong. You have an excellent eye for what’s going right. Share your upbeat observations. Your optimism will have far-reaching repercussions.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). The prize should go to the one who most deserves it, but it won’t work that way. More likely, the prize will go to the one who thinks to ask for it. So be bold. Pose the question.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). A relationship improves. It’s like you’re coasting along together on good roads in fair weather. These easy, harmonious vibes just might be the new normal.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). Research the people you would like to know. As you learn more about your heroes, you align yourself with them. You’ll find out that you’re already alike in more ways than you would have guessed.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). Just because you started out one way doesn’t mean you can’t start over with different rules. Consider changing the game or finding new terms for an agreement.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). You’re excellent at prioritizing. You make the important things sacred. Two things that don’t always fit nicely together will suddenly blend better, for instance work and leisure.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). Self-parenting will be necessary. Tell yourself that you can “play” after you’ve “finished your homework.” You’ll be amenable to your own rules and requests.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). Let your inward confidence show in your style of speaking. If you are too self-effacing, your credibility may be called into question. Talk with certainty and others will be certain of you as well.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). Your creativity and intelligence will stretch into new realms. You’ll apply what you learned in one area of life to a completely different subject with great success.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). You could use a mentor. Actually, one is not enough. Show people your ideas. You’ll love who’s receptive to your charm, who can spot your talent and show you your own rich potential.

TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (Dec. 30). While there are some mighty influential and successful people around you, you wouldn’t dream of adopting anything less than a completely customized approach to life. You’ll make your own rules. “The more the merrier” will be a theme and you’ll attract a bustling scene. There’s money to be made in a crowd. Leo and Scorpio adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 9, 25, 31, 17 and 44.

CELEBRITY PROFILES: Ellie Goulding’s fourth studio album, “Brightest Blue,” is being heralded as a career best with boundary-pushing tracks reflecting the artistic maturity of this bright star. With natal sun, moon, Mercury and Neptune all in Capricorn, Goulding’s natural instinct is to push forward into ever-more challenging territory. Artistic daring often centers around brave and soulful honesty.

Holiday Mathis is the author of “Rock Your Stars.” To write to her, please go to www.creators.com and click on “Write the Author” on the Holiday Mathis page, or send her a postcard in the mail.

