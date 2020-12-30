Horoscopes: Dec. 30

When you show up ready to assess the situation and give an opinion or judgment, you’ll see what’s wrong, what needs changing, what could be improved. When you show up in need, you’ll see only the part you need. Given the trap set by Venus and Neptune, it’s wise to show up sans agenda, with the soft heart that allows for seeing what is.

TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (Dec. 30). You keep pushing past old patterns, playfully creating a new order of living and loving. It allows you to vibrantly respond to the exciting events of 2021, which include a surprising professional turn, an exhilarating heart connection and a long-overdue award. Also, you’ll do something extraordinary with freed-up funds. Leo and Scorpio adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 9, 3, 11, 20 and 18.

ARIES (March 21-April 19). You deserve every rose you’re flung and so many more. If no rose comes by way of florist, metaphor or dirt, seek it out and gift it to yourself, forgiving the critical oversight of the world.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). The omens suggest that you are still trying to make your needs fit nicely into the matrix of everyone else’s. Are they also doing that for you? Would they? Truth inspires adjustments.