Horoscopes: Dec. 3

A message from the mother moon (that is to say, the moon in the maternal sign of Cancer): “You’re not being lazy. Being tired is sometimes nature’s signal. It happens to arctic squirrels and seeds alike — beneath the snow, a state of dormancy and receptivity to signals that will move you at the right time. Don’t worry. This is a short rest. Relax.”
TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (Dec. 3). You’re a natural-born leader who doesn’t usually seize the role. Rather, it’s handed to you by those who admire your wisdom. Early 2021, you’ll be attracted by the aesthetics of a situation and find in the months that follow that there’s substance to match. This is a love connection that will develop into a creative endeavor. Aquarius and Libra adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 6, 35, 14, 3 and 22.
ARIES (March 21-April 19). People are weird and therefore will behave in strange and often unpredictable ways, many of which aren’t worth giving a great deal of thought to. Sometimes, the most brilliant response you can contribute is a shrug.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20). It’s what you don’t say. Not only that, it’s when you don’t say it. Restraint is eloquence. It can also be generosity. Throw in some warmth and good intentions and silence is elevated to “saintly.”
GEMINI (May 21-June 21). Just because you passed the same road sign doesn’t mean you’re regressing. There are roundabouts on this path. Sometimes, it takes a few circles before you figure out where your correct exit is.
CANCER (June 22-July 22). The energy of this day will be a wild ride — points of high excitement and dips of lovely calm. If there’s one thing that’s a waste of energy, it’s resisting the flow. Ride the current.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). Work the crowd and shake out the opportunities therein. These days, obviously, it’s most optimally accomplished in a digital format. It’s also a lucky time to try out new social media.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). Among the many wonderful things about animals is that they are seldom staring at their cellphones. Instead, they are present in the moment they happen to inhabit. We can take the lesson.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). The steps you’ve taken to make your home a comfortable and happy place pay off daily. Also, it’s an evolution. New things will please you and are worth pursuing. Those who spend time in your home will want to come back.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). There are those who would rather not be rejected by you, and so they don’t put themselves out there, where you’re concerned. You’re in the driver’s seat here if you wish to bridge the gap with warmth.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). You have gone the distance through an entire cycle. The old wounds are healing in the way wounds do, with no conscious help from you. Your job is not to interfere; just step back and allow.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). It happens that to communicate as fully as you can, you must choose the right words, which can be, in and of itself, a reductive act. “Words cannot express” is more accurate and yet less effective. Just try.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). Your positive, enthusiastic attitude brings the breath of fresh air that was missing in a certain group of people. Usually, you don’t mind competition, but right now you absolutely thrive on it.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). You don’t always love the tickertape going off in your mind. If thinking the best of people (or, as the case may be, of yourself) doesn’t come automatically, make a conscious practice of it. One day, it will.
Holiday Mathis is the author of “Rock Your Stars.” To write to her, please go to www.creators.com and click on “Write the Author” on the Holiday Mathis page, or send her a postcard in the mail. To find out more about Holiday Mathis and read her past columns, visit the CreatorsSyndicate Web page at www.creators.com.
