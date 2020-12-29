Horoscopes: Dec. 29

The full moon in Cancer is a nurturing mother, watching over these last days of the year with a glowing heart. If you’re the type to review the last year, assess, project, scheme and dream, this lunar guide adds the sweet emotional support of a gentle parent who praises — but not too much — pushes — but not too hard — and goes all in with belief.

TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (Dec. 29). You’d rather have one authentic exchange than a hundred generic gestures. The gems of your year will be just the sort of wonderful events that thrill and fortify you. Ever the cheerleader, you’ll use your airtime to promote others, and you’ll thrive in spite of this — or, more likely, because of it! Gemini and Leo adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 40, 3, 22, 12 and 18.

ARIES (March 21-April 19). Someone wants you to make a change from your standard terms, and if you bend, he or she will, too. There is a place to meet — perhaps not in the middle, exactly, but you’ll still be better off for having made the deal.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Without grace, beauty doesn’t breathe; ornamentation doesn’t sparkle. With grace, bad ideas pass for brilliant; the mundane becomes magical. What exactly is grace? Whatever it is, you have it today.