Horoscopes: Dec. 29

Any New Year’s resolutions made today will be kissed by the excellent omen of a Mercury and Venus conjunction. This practical alliance in Capricorn illuminates our next power moves and anoints them with an extra push of auspicious awareness. The focus is on our routines. Making a practice of what we love to do can change our whole world.

ARIES (March 21-April 19). Though it’s fun to be seduced, whether it’s a seduction to get you to buy a product, join a group or be personally enticed, you’re no easy mark. You want the truth more than the seduction.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Believe it or not, people are paying attention to you. This is no time to misjudge your own capabilities, underestimate your strength or be clueless as to the charisma you wield.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). Ask yourself why you’re holding on to something. Is it because you’re afraid of what will change if you let go? If fear is the only thing holding you back, it’s a sign to get brave and make the change.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). Being attached to the appearance of things could get in the way of knowing the real essence of them. To know what things are, forget what they are supposed to be.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). Even though the way a person acts is a reflection of who they are, you still get the strange feeling that you are someone other than the person enacting your behavior. You are bigger than even your best choices.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). It’s a time to muscle your way through. When you feel depleted, don’t back down. Instead, make a push. You’ll get a second wind and accomplish something remarkable.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). How can you make it easy for people to do the thing you really want them to do? This is the secret to success that can be applied across many areas of life.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). You’re happy to be the witness, not the judge. You may be asked to give a verdict anyway, but think twice before you do. Even seemingly innocuous opinions could have an unintended influence.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). Emotions could cause you to improperly or unhelpfully magnify or minimize the impact of things. Make things as big or small in your mind as you need them to be. Find the scale that is easy for you to manage.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). Creativity isn’t something you acquire; it’s something you’ve had all along. Like Dorothy’s ruby slippers, you only need to know how to access the magic to be transported.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). You’re appropriately mild-mannered for most of the day. But there will be brief moments when intense emotions will help you go at your purpose harder, so don’t be afraid to feel your feelings.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). You can never have enough friends and connections. You don’t even have to try to meet new people; it just happens naturally as you go about your day.

TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (Dec. 29). The prevailing sense is one of belonging and purpose. You are more certain than ever about what you have to offer and will be empowered by your own generosity. A bold and righteous move improves finances for yourself and many. Friends send you in adventurous directions, and you’ll return with gold. Gemini and Cancer adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 1, 22, 15, 40 and 19.

COSMIC QUESTION: “I despise my job but I’m worried about quitting. I have a girlfriend who quit her job and has been unemployed for six months! But what am I supposed to do? I feel like walking into the building takes all of my energy and that sitting at my cubical crushes my soul. I’m an outdoorsy Capricorn, 22 and living with my parents. They will be angry with me if I quit.”

Capricorn usually loves a challenge. In your case, the job you’ve chosen isn’t challenging enough, so the challenge becomes making yourself show up with a positive attitude ready to do good work — a challenge you do not seem to be rising to meet. Perhaps your new challenge should be the difficult task of carrying on an employment search while currently employed. You can do it! That’s the way you can be sure that you’re not acting irresponsibly or impulsively. Surely, your parents won’t be angry with you if you’re leaving a job you hate to try something new.

Note that young, savvy Capricorns who are new to the workforce sometimes forget that most people who are in a job they love have been in several jobs they hated. Paying your dues builds character.

CELEBRITY PROFILES: The ever-fresh talents of Ted Danson have graced the world of film and television for four decades. He combines his Capricorn confidence and swagger with the show-business savvy of moon and Saturn in Leo. Whether playing himself in the television series “Curb Your Enthusiasm” or saving humanity as the devil himself in “The Good Place,” his superstar timing is undeniable.

Holiday Mathis is the author of “Rock Your Stars.” To write to her, please go to www.creators.com and click on “Write the Author” on the Holiday Mathis page, or send her a postcard in the mail.

