Horoscopes: Dec. 28

To ask and then get an answer is far more satisfying than to come across a bunch of answers without the benefit of a previous curiosity. Use this principle in your favor as Neptune challenges the Gemini moon. Readily given information will be promptly forgotten. Instead, ask and be asked. Answers to questions will be proudly remembered.

TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (Dec. 28). You’ve the daring to take on projects you wouldn’t have considered before. Oh, the rewards you’ll reap! A rocket ride of an education to a new realm of opportunity, and you’ll stick the landing. New connections and the money starts rolling in. Reinvest in May. Summer plans realize your creative potential. Pisces and Cancer adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 10, 4, 44, 38 and 41.

ARIES (March 21-April 19). While it’s wise to give your energy to those who can best appreciate it, to give it where it is most needed and will never be returned is sublime. You’ll surpass your own ego for the sake of doing what is right.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). You’ll be in a position to give feedback. Less will be more. Give 10 excellent points, and you’ll get polite nods but nothing will be remembered. Express one big takeaway and improvements follow.