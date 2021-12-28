Horoscopes: Dec. 28

The realm of feelings expands with the entrance of Jupiter in Pisces. Crushes become passions. Interests become missions. Casual ties turn to lasting bonds. Of course, negative emotions get the same enlarging effect, so handle problems while they are small. Don’t let irritations turn into aversions, or annoyances turn into vendettas.

ARIES (March 21-April 19). Try not to rely too heavily on one idea of who you are. You’re multifaceted and the more you give, the more capable and diverse you become. You’ve only started to discover yourself.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). You’re a diviner of ideas, roaming various territories to find signs of the future. Whether you’re delving into art or sport, finance or philosophy, you’ll mine gems.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). You’re kind and pleasant even as you ask for what people may not be able to give you. The fact is, it takes guts to ask, and you just don’t know what is possible until you have the courage to pose the question.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). You can’t control others, but if you can understand them, you have a better chance of making the environment ideal for everyone. Learn as much as you can about people. Find out the thinking behind the action.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). You’ll encounter individuals who can’t talk about things as easily as you can. It will be a challenge to get these types to open up, but it will help you to know what they have to say, so the effort will be worthwhile.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). You and your friend agree on many things, which is why you’re better off as friends than you would be as business partners. Groups need diversity to thrive.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). When the people in charge get demanding, stubborn and controlling, you get quiet. Step back and think. You’ll find a clever way around obstacles.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). You’ll get the communication started; you’re fully aware of the difference between a conversation and monologue. Others, not so much. So, you may have to be the one to keep the ball bouncing back and forth.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). The only way to make sure you’re not submitting to complacency is to learn something new. Instead of dismissing a new process as not for you, think of it as an exercise and dive right in.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). Your face tells the story your lips won’t tell, and the observant people will understand right away. Tonight will call for self-control and sticking to the plan.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). The one you love may grapple with people you don’t admire. However, you’ll adhere to excellent boundaries. You’ll live and let live — a brilliant policy.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). You’ll take a chance and be very proud of yourself at the end of it, whether or not it turns out the way you hoped it would. Your ability to be in the moment makes you fun, effective and lucky.

TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (Dec. 28). You’ve been in both categories: the haves and have nots. So when blessings rain down on you, you won’t take any of it for granted. Your luck rubs off on people, too. Life smiles on you, and you’ll share the smile with as many people as possible. A job seems custom-made for you, and the money is fantastic. Leo and Libra adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 10, 47, 12, 20 and 5.

CELEBRITY PROFILES: John Legend’s latest tour is aptly named “Bigger Love Tour” and features songs to get those feelings flowing. Much of the merchandise for the tour is quite simply emblazoned with the word “LOVE,” which pretty much says it all for this romantic Capricorn. Legend’s natal moon and Mercury in Sagittarius bring the passion, while Jupiter in Leo, the sign of the entertainer, speaks to his talent for producing smiles, songs and swoons in the hearts of audiences everywhere.

Holiday Mathis is the author of “Rock Your Stars.” To write to her, please go to www.creators.com and click on “Write the Author” on the Holiday Mathis page, or send her a postcard in the mail.

