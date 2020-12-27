Horoscopes: Dec. 27

Lucky trines dot the start of the season like glowing luminaries on a winding walk. Earlier Mercury and Uranus threw in an earth sign surprise, and now the sun is in on it. Ambitions are realized in surprising ways. The moon and Venus create the soundtrack, winding up delicious anticipation. Remember, tension in the strings creates the tone.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (Dec. 27). Your attention, like fuel to the car, makes things go. Your amazing power of focus is the cosmic gift that makes all things possible in the new season. Because you’ve greater control over your mind, supportive people around you and an environment that helps you stay on track, you’ll get that shining goal. Aquarius and Cancer adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 10, 4, 44, 38 and 16.
ARIES (March 21-April 19). You want to save energy; it’s only smart. Instead of rushing to acquire new skills, repurpose the old ones. You know more than you think, and it’s extremely applicable to today’s situation.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20). You’re adventurous, and you’ll have an easy time finding people to join your expedition, though it’s still in the realm of theory and fantasy. Gather input and the enthusiasm that can lift you.
GEMINI (May 21-June 21). No matter what mood you start off with, it will be improved when you decide to be grateful and vocalize it. Your relationship to your environment changes, followed by an immediate shift in your experience of it.
CANCER (June 22-July 22). You’ve excellent visioning powers. Project yourself into the future and take notes. Forethought will save you from doing unnecessary work and shelling out money needlessly, too.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). You’re still processing what happened long ago. As a wave of memory crashes in, leaving some flotsam and jetsam of the past on your shoreline, you’ll realize your feelings about yesterday go deeper than you thought.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). Whether on a familial, friendly, professional or creative platform, your ideas will make it into the main action for the whole group. Remember how this all goes down because you’ll want to duplicate it later.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). The sort of things you’ve got going on today might seem epic to you, and yet, if the 12-year-old you knew that this was going down, a celebration dance would be happening.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). You’re busy. You’ve a full life. You feel that you have much better things to do than watch someone who has what you want. And yet, that particular scenario is about as irresistible as it gets.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). Even your best bet still requires an outlay. No risk, no profit. There are many choices on the table. It’s only worth doing if you’d be happy to risk and lose for it.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). Contrary to the saying, “slow and steady” doesn’t win every race — not even most races. The key is in recognizing what kind of race you’re in and then applying practical intelligence to your strategy. You rock it today!
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). There’s an opportunity to work with someone new and a high chance for zesty compatibility in this regard. You’ll also be able to parlay this success into more of the same, building up a body of work.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). If you could wave a magic wand over the situation, what would you turn it into? Actually, you don’t even need a wand because, in a very real way, your intention and follow-through are magical enough.
Holiday Mathis is the author of “Rock Your Stars.” To write to her, please go to www.creators.com and click on “Write the Author” on the Holiday Mathis page, or send her a postcard in the mail. To find out more about Holiday Mathis and read her past columns, visit the CreatorsSyndicate Web page at www.creators.com.