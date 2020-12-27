Horoscopes: Dec. 27

Lucky trines dot the start of the season like glowing luminaries on a winding walk. Earlier Mercury and Uranus threw in an earth sign surprise, and now the sun is in on it. Ambitions are realized in surprising ways. The moon and Venus create the soundtrack, winding up delicious anticipation. Remember, tension in the strings creates the tone.

TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (Dec. 27). Your attention, like fuel to the car, makes things go. Your amazing power of focus is the cosmic gift that makes all things possible in the new season. Because you’ve greater control over your mind, supportive people around you and an environment that helps you stay on track, you’ll get that shining goal. Aquarius and Cancer adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 10, 4, 44, 38 and 16.

ARIES (March 21-April 19). You want to save energy; it’s only smart. Instead of rushing to acquire new skills, repurpose the old ones. You know more than you think, and it’s extremely applicable to today’s situation.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). You’re adventurous, and you’ll have an easy time finding people to join your expedition, though it’s still in the realm of theory and fantasy. Gather input and the enthusiasm that can lift you.