Horoscopes: Dec. 26

CANCER (June 22-July 22). There’s so much more to a job than you expected, and this invigorates you. You’re thinking about what skills you could acquire and share, and what role you could take on that would help others.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). Sometimes, you want a little; sometimes, you want a lot. When it comes to your passion, you’ll take no less than all. It’s only fair because that’s exactly the amount you give.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). The bad behavior has a reward. You’ll change in the way you want to because you’re willing to be honest about what is the payoff and agree to let it go.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). There’s a bit of unpredictability to the day, and it will keep you on your toes. When the details are changing, you’ll do well to remain the same. Once you’ve made a choice, stick with it.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). Your inspiration is not random. You like who you do for a reason. These icons and fantasy people help you find and activate a part of your own personality waiting to emerge.