Horoscopes: Dec. 25

For most of human history, shelter and food was iffy, especially in dropped temperatures. If you have both of those, then try not to let the expectations of the day obscure the fact that, for all the weirdness of 2020, this is still one of the safest times to be alive. A Taurus moon casts a warm glow as we gift one another with presents and our presence.

TODAY'S BIRTHDAY (Dec. 25). When you were small, you couldn't have imagined this current version of you. Had you met, it would have been like meeting a foreigner from an exotic land. Your reality can be better than dreams — a theme that will keep repeating for you. There's a windfall in February. A realization electrifies your work sector. Virgo and Libra adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 8, 40, 22, 1 and 19.

ARIES (March 21-April 19). Merriness will have to do with observing, connecting and accepting reality while letting go of anything that doesn't fit or serve it. The comfort and the joy come from saying "yes" to what is.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). You've a gift for holding a moment with exactly the right amount of strength. You don't squeeze, nor do you lend a floppy grip. You cup with care, and the graceful minutes breathe like perched birds in your steady hand.