Horoscopes: Dec. 24

CANCER (June 22-July 22). The deepest levels of you have little to do with your body or even personality. You may get caught up in temporary attitudes, opinions and adornments, but you will not confuse them with who you really are.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). You’ll make your preparations and run through your idea about how things should flow. Without those moments of fantasy and forethought, you simply couldn’t pull off your day in the same magical way.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). You are endowed with raw materials — inherent qualities, resources, ideas — all of which can be arranged and rearranged to various effect. You feel it down deep... the freedom to create yourself.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). Just as an author’s skill is in making the reader turn the page, your skill is making those close to you wonder what’s next. You love to play with expectations and draw out anticipation to its most delectable tension.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). You’ll emphasize what you want people to see and know about you. While you can’t control what others think, the extent to which you can effectively lead their attention will please you greatly now.