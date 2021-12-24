Horoscopes: Dec. 24, 25

There is no print edition of The Post-Star on Dec. 25. Here are the horoscopes for Dec. 24 and Dec. 25

For Friday, Dec. 24:

There’s a wild card thrown into the cosmic deck this Christmas Eve with Saturn’s angle to Uranus. Virgo moon is a player in this game too, offering diligence, attention to detail and the energy to work like Santa into the night. Surprises keep it interesting. Whatever comes is an opportunity to call on our better angels.

ARIES (March 21-April 19). You’ll get what you weren’t quite ready for and it’s brilliant... proof positive that you don’t have to be perfectly prepared to be able to make the most of the moment.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Authenticity is not something you can easily describe or define because it’s different for each person and situation. But you know it when you see it and you feel it when you’re in it. Honest goodness is the prevailing note today.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). The spotlight swings to you for good reason. You have demonstrated that you know what to do in its glow. You’ve earned this attention. Your practice is paying off. Enjoy it.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). Don’t worry about who’s better and who’s best. As you find satisfaction with being good at something, loving and learning it, you feel rich indeed.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). Self-doubt is normal, especially right before the big moment. Dig a little deeper for the rock-solid kernel of confidence that prompted you to take a chance in the first place.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). The opportunity of the day looks a lot like work, which of course it is. The opportunity of the day is work leading to more work followed by the deep, profound satisfaction of work well done.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). Those who don’t warm up to many people will feel safe around you. It’s not so much what you say, but the way you say things. Your connection with people of different generations will be especially nice.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). You have a strong inclination about how you should be spending these moments. Follow it. Don’t get hoodwinked into thinking that the other people around you know better. Your way is best for you.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). Whatever mood you strike, it gets magnified by the particulars of the day. So, start with joy. Just when you think you couldn’t get any happier, you will.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). The only way to get the kinks out of your plan is to start working it. When the flow of productivity stops, it’s the blessing that shows you what to fix. You’ll fix it and continue.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). Because solving problems makes you smarter, you don’t see problems as frustrating. You see them as interesting little challenges, a point of view that will support your success.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). You may have the impulse to save things that will not be of further use to you. If you’re not totally convinced of the inherent value of something, discard it. Love it or lose it.

TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (Dec. 24). As far as rides go, this year will be the exciting sort that people line up for, including climbs, swoops and thrilling twists. You’ll have the most fun when you stay loose and yet well-aligned. A long process comes to a happy end. You’ll be certified in some way. Surprises in your personal life bring out your best. Taurus and Aquarius adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 8, 20, 16, 7 and 44.

For Saturday, Dec. 25:

In the Charles Dickens story “A Christmas Carol,” the apparition of Marley, burdened by chains of greed, influenced Scrooge to embrace the generous callings of the day. Saturn angles Uranus in the sign of money conjure visions of Christmas surprise unique to each of us. May better angels prevail, singing, “Peace on earth, goodwill to all.”

ARIES (March 21-April 19). You’ll put something together — a puzzle, the clues in a mystery, two people you think should know each other. The assembly you manage will be fantastically lucky.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). You’ll instigate the fun. You’ll address the challenges of the day by taking initiative, showing drive and fleshing out the details of your imagination to great effect.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). Thinking about the future can be much more pleasurable than the reality you find when you get there. All the more reason to indulge in the pleasure of dreaming.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). There’s joy in going along for the ride. Giving in to the decisions of others will bring surprises and fun. Tonight, dollars will not be the currency that buys the good stuff.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). You’ll want to control the experience you’re about to have, but it’s precisely your lack of control over it that will make it fun. Tonight, you’ll reveal something about yourself in a comfortable, open environment.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). You’re respected. You will say what others have said before and get a completely different reaction. People want to act on your ideas because of who you are.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). You expect much of yourself, and you’re capable of delivering on those expectations. The team will help, and you will also help the team — so much so that by the end of the day, your own agenda will be a distant memory.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). You’ll get requests that seem forward, but it’s only because you are so comfortable to be around. Your lack of pretense makes people feel they know you better than they actually do.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). Your cosmic gift is easy social rapport. Focusing on the needs and wants of others takes the pressure off of you — no need to come up with an agenda, and you’ll enjoy the results more than anyone.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). Your mind holds expansive visions and you’ve been dreaming a little bigger and more colorful, too. It is now possible to bring your fantasies into a real-world scenario.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). You’ll be casting someone for a role. The one who is best for a job may defy the typical criteria. You’ll make wise decisions with sound reasoning behind them, though even you may not fully understand what the reasons are.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). Despite all you’ve experienced you still have the hope of the innocent and the faith of the uninitiated. Because you see life as precious, wondrous and beautiful, others around you see it that way too.

TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (Dec. 25). As part of a tight group, you’ll know a side of life many never will. Entranced and fascinated, you’ll find the danger in beauty and the beauty in danger. Create solid daily balance; the thrills happen intermittently on their own schedule. Financial luck and hard work go hand in hand, giving you more leeway. Gemini and Aquarius adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 4, 20, 11, 40 and 15.

CELEBRITY PROFILES: The king of Margaritaville is a Christmas baby famous for bringing to the world a certain relaxed state of mind. Jimmy Buffett didn’t just write beach songs; he created an entire lifestyle brand that involves shirts, drink blenders and even furniture. With the sun, moon and Mars in powerhouse Capricorn, in spite of his laid-back artistic style, Buffett has a serious mind for business.

