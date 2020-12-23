Horoscopes: Dec. 23

Mercury recalls the very common fear of public speaking — essentially, a fear of vulnerability — made exponentially more intense by the number of people in the audience. To be vulnerable with one person is a step toward self-realization that will apply across the board. Change yourself and you change everything that follows from that point of origin.

TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (Dec. 23). The months ahead feature wondrous crossovers between different parts of your life. Aesthetic choices bring about mystical outcomes; spiritual habits physically heal and invigorate; material goals introduce new relationships, etc. When you lead with that special frequency all on your own, you win on multiple levels. Taurus and Leo adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 9, 39, 33, 27 and 1.

ARIES (March 21-April 19). Your body is designed to heal itself, and it will follow through with the potential of that design just as soon as you lift the stress off and let nature work.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). You know what it’s like to go through the motions of life all the while gazing distractedly inward. That is why, when you recognize this in others, your heart extends; your empathy augments; and you offer love.