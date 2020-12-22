Horoscopes: Dec. 22

To defeat an aggressor or outwit a bully — there are few things in life more rewarding. Still, for the most part, working well together, by setting up relationships of mutual respect and balanced collaboration, renders confrontation entirely unnecessary. The admirable course will be quiet, productive and drama-free.

TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (Dec. 22). Doors open this year, doors to opportunity, adventure, friendship, and doors to where the money is. Each opening is remarkable in its way, though none so much as the opening of the innermost door, which happens solely at your discretion (though with consent partly unconscious) because love is worth it. Cancer and Scorpio adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 3, 38, 2, 25 and 16.

ARIES (March 21-April 19). There’s something you’re better at than anyone around. The fact that it’s offbeat makes it all the more exciting. Acknowledge, praise, celebrate this unique manner in which you can’t be outdone, champ!

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). The reason to be confident isn’t so that you can feel better about what you’re doing. The confidence is for them. It will help them feel stable. From that stability, all can do their best work.