Horoscopes: Dec. 21

Of course, the change of season in 2020 would be memorable. The winter solstice is remarkable enough to be commemorated throughout human history. This one comes with a rare extra, as the longest night coincides with a sign of hope provided by a grand conjunction of Jupiter and Saturn.

TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (Dec. 21). The emotional labor that fell to you will no longer be necessary. You’re free to be who you are doing what you love. You’ll speak up. The difference you make will empower and lift all. Invest in your experiments and projects and do not burden them with requirements to repay you. You’ll make a key discovery. Capricorn and Libra adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 4, 44, 28, 30 and 18.

ARIES (March 21-April 19). You are captivating, and yet, most will hide their interest. Still, to the astute observer, your influence will be obvious. People will either do as you say or, more likely, do as you do.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). You’re well-aware that sometimes the best communication is no communication. Brief silence sends a message. Long silence sends a different one. You’ll use it to your advantage today.