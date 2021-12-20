Horoscopes: Dec. 20

On the day before the winter solstice, Mercury in powerful Capricorn forms a fortuitous agreement with Uranus in the sign of money to sprinkle some much appreciated financial goodwill over the scene. In these last moments of the season, order your priorities then submit to a joyful holiday rush.

ARIES (March 21-April 19). Some habits are hangovers from a time when such behavior was necessary. When the necessity left, the habit stayed. Now it’s either a fond memory or a waste of motion; you decide.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Domestic life will be improved by implementing one key change. This behavior might feel strange and forced at first but with repetition it quickly becomes comfortable.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). Don’t advise or instruct. People don’t like to be told what to do today. Model everything you want to see in others. They’ll likely follow your lead but even if they don’t, at least you benefit from living your ideal.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). What comes around goes around, and rather immediately today. This fact favors you since you’re inclined to make contributions that are helpful, supportive and loving.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). Oddly, too much politeness can be impolite. If it sets a tone that makes people uncomfortable, it defeats the purpose of manners. Besides, people get bored with predictability. Your unexpected behavior will delight.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). Long after others have given up, you will still be holding on. It shows heart, yet your tenacity doesn’t feel like effort because you’re naturally inclined to follow through.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). You’ve been working in the dark, metaphorically. Someone must know where the light switch is. Your inquisitiveness will save the day. You’ll ask more people better questions.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). You’re not trying to win someone over, rather you just want to express yourself and you’re in no mood to go small. Your boldness will make a difference.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). Everyone in the group is committed to meeting a common goal. You may not technically be the team leader but it will fall to you to keep everyone motivated.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). Maybe you’ve been sharing a little too much. The good stuff is meant for you, too. The world is your poem to read; your mystery to solve; your beauty to revel in.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). Your stellar work ethic disallows you to anything but your best. Today, this will entail taking more than your share of responsibility and continuing on long after the glamour has worn off.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). Stick to your plan. You might have to pass on a spur-of-the-moment opportunity but you won’t really be missing out. Right now, it’s more important to keep your word to yourself. In time, you’ll do everything you want to do.

TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (Dec. 20). Reality flickers. There’s the sense that this could finally be the real world... Then, in an instant, life streams in as surreal or sublime. You’ll absorb and assimilate all even when you don’t feel in charge of it. Your courage opens opportunity. You’re a graceful surfer of circumstance and a powerful provider. Gemini and Aries adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 4, 33, 2, 19 and 6.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0