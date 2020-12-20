Horoscopes: Dec. 20

Mercury changes suit this final day of Sagittarian solar season. Use this day (and, more likely, the long night) to gather up your mementos of the last few weeks. They come in many forms, including exciting things you saw, interesting things you heard, things you learned about the world that broadened your idea of it and of your place in it.

TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (Dec. 20). You’ll speak from the heart, and, at times, this bravery will give you the world on a string. January lights a desire in you. Yours is the hero’s journey complete with the challenges to forge your character. Spring brings new relationships and moneymaking methods. In June, you’ll help your family in legendary ways. Gemini and Cancer adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 9, 30, 12, 22 and 18.

ARIES (March 21-April 19). Defensiveness shows a lack of confidence. Therefore, you opt for a different sort of reaction, one of trying to understand where people are coming from and getting as much information as you can out of interactions.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). The idea that people are governed by pain and pleasure is maddeningly reductive given that most of our favorite things present both sides of life in the same package. Today’s success depends on getting the recipe right.