Horoscopes: Dec. 2

CANCER (June 22-July 22). It seems like with sufficient evidence to make your point, the others would concede without drama. It is not so, as everyone has their own opinion about the evidence. The only way to reduce drama is to drop out of the fight.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). Items in your everyday life get out of control, seeming to have lives of their own or decaying in some way before your eyes. When the back of the closet and the refrigerator are decluttered, so will be your mind.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). The easiest people to be around today will be neither related to you nor reminiscent of anyone from your original family. You’ll see another side of yourself because they do.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). The anchors of life are very useful and can keep you from drifting, emotionally or otherwise, to parts unknown. But you’re supposed to lower them when the ship is at rest, not en route.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). With the internet alive and eager with information, you have to be a little judicious about what you ask. There are things you really don’t want to know. Once you learn, you cannot unlearn, so go carefully.