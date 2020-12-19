Horoscopes: Dec. 19

In all likelihood, the animals act automatically and unthinkingly, responding to sensory input. The dog bites; the bee stings; the bear eats all. Contrastingly, humans must consider and control quite a lot about their experience or society couldn’t function properly. As Jupiter chases Saturn into Aquarius, think less; trust the inner animal.

TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (Dec. 19). You’re the cause for the party, the reason people meet each other, work together and maybe fall in love. You are also the benefactor of your own social savvy, your circle enhanced by a steady flow of new energy and exciting happenings. You’ll earn through teaching and investing. Virgo and Aries adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 40, 15, 7, 22 and 48.

ARIES (March 21-April 19). You can’t prepare for everything. In fact, if you prepare for nothing, you’ll still be OK today. You’ll dip into the scene, figure out exactly what you need and go from there.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). The one who avoids the question is hiding something. It’s the reason that matters most though. Secrets can be kept out of graciousness, privacy or deceit.