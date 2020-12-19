 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Horoscopes: Dec. 19
0 comments

Horoscopes: Dec. 19

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Holiday Mathis

In all likelihood, the animals act automatically and unthinkingly, responding to sensory input. The dog bites; the bee stings; the bear eats all. Contrastingly, humans must consider and control quite a lot about their experience or society couldn’t function properly. As Jupiter chases Saturn into Aquarius, think less; trust the inner animal.

TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (Dec. 19). You’re the cause for the party, the reason people meet each other, work together and maybe fall in love. You are also the benefactor of your own social savvy, your circle enhanced by a steady flow of new energy and exciting happenings. You’ll earn through teaching and investing. Virgo and Aries adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 40, 15, 7, 22 and 48.

ARIES (March 21-April 19). You can’t prepare for everything. In fact, if you prepare for nothing, you’ll still be OK today. You’ll dip into the scene, figure out exactly what you need and go from there.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). The one who avoids the question is hiding something. It’s the reason that matters most though. Secrets can be kept out of graciousness, privacy or deceit.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). Of course, you want the shiny, bigger-than-life, exciting enticement that’s being dangled before you. Maybe you wouldn’t want it under different circumstances though. Take yourself out of the situation and see what sticks.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). Where wants are well-provided for, stagnation sets in. There’s no need to pursue the breakthrough, innovate or elevate the thought process. Being deep and wanting more means that you are, to a certain degree, insatiable.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). In certain friendship circles the levels of disclosure are high, as are the competitive vibes. You’re conversationally generous. You’ve been waiting for your turn to talk, and you should run with it when it comes.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). You’ll be intrigued by those who talk about the common things a little differently. You’re being introduced to a different worldview and may be inspired to explore edgier terrain.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). You realize that you have, to some degree, overcome that which once would have activated your defenses and ego. You now see the game in something you used to take quite seriously.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). Calm people make better decisions. Decisions made in the heat of anger, passion or retail pressure are likely to be regrettable. Hold your tongue — also your receipts.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). As much as you want to share, the timing of your sharing is crucial to the development of the relationship. You want to stay in charge of it. Being overly emotional results in a loss of control.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). You are like the others in a group in a few key ways that matter. You’re also different. Highlight the values you share for now. There will be plenty of time to challenge one another in the future.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). Alexander the Great learned how to govern a state from Aristotle. As Alexander applied his firsthand experience to modify his learning, he surpassed his mentor in knowledge and power. You’ll do the same.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). It behooves you to create offers that are a win-win. You need support. It is only when others want to see your objectives met just as badly as you do that things start moving.

Holiday Mathis is the author of “Rock Your Stars.” To write to her, please go to www.creators.com and click on “Write the Author” on the Holiday Mathis page, or send her a postcard in the mail. To find out more about Holiday Mathis and read her past columns, visit the CreatorsSyndicate Web page at www.creators.com.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Horoscopes: Dec. 13
Horoscopes

Horoscopes: Dec. 13

It’s no fun realizing that today’s problems are the outcome of your past decisions, but it’s likely what will happen during this square of Mer…

Horoscopes: Dec. 15
Horoscopes

Horoscopes: Dec. 15

In the days of old, people had to have an encyclopedic understanding of their environment just to survive it. Now, we rely on history, society…

Horoscopes: Dec. 16
Horoscopes

Horoscopes: Dec. 16

Saturn’s border-cross into Aquarius calls up matters of attitude. To face ugly problems with positivity can feel like a stretch. We’ve heard i…

Horoscopes: Dec. 14
Horoscopes

Horoscopes: Dec. 14

Welcome to the solar eclipse and the new moon in Sagittarius. The sun ducking out of vision recalls all that seems withheld from us, from glam…

Horoscopes: Dec. 12
Horoscopes

Horoscopes: Dec. 12

The balsamic moon sounds like it could be a zingy salad dressing; however, it’s a sliver of light in the sky just before the moon goes dark. T…

Horoscopes: Dec. 18
Horoscopes

Horoscopes: Dec. 18

As Jupiter and Saturn race to embrace, there’s a strong sense of anticipation hanging in the air on the subject of help. Like the hopeful stra…

Horoscopes: Dec. 17
Horoscopes

Horoscopes: Dec. 17

Time is not, despite its reputation, a healer. Time is a progressor. It so happens that when healing is the natural progression, time does. An…

Horoscopes: Dec. 11
Horoscopes

Horoscopes: Dec. 11

When luminaries are at a 120-degree angle, they exhibit compatibility so as to assure harmonious music. The sun and Mars are in such an arrang…

Horoscopes: Dec. 8
Horoscopes

Horoscopes: Dec. 8

This is the most productive day of the week. The Virgo moon acts as a manager of quality control, enlisting the support of Pluto, Jupiter and …

Horoscopes: Dec. 10
Horoscopes

Horoscopes: Dec. 10

It so happens that when a luminary moves from Libra, the sign of harmonious, equitable, congenial partnerships, to Scorpio, the sign of physic…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News