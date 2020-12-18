Horoscopes: Dec. 18

As Jupiter and Saturn race to embrace, there’s a strong sense of anticipation hanging in the air on the subject of help. Like the hopeful stranded on a remote island sending smoke signals to alert the sky of their presence, we wonder what the chances are that help really is on the way. Align the beach rocks to spell out your request.

TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (Dec. 18). You make decisions to support long-term relationships, finances and health. The action required may not be as convenient or fun as some options, and yet your choice will still be intensely satisfying. This is a pleasurable journey to a prosperous future. In May, you’ll be paid-off and use the money for a new venture. Virgo and Scorpio adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 1, 4, 7, 11 and 20.

ARIES (March 21-April 19). You call yourself “easy-going” because you’re pretty accepting of situations and people. Although, when it comes down to it, you’re not so easily won. It takes a special combination to light you up, which happens today.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). If life’s a journey, then follow the rules of a savvy traveler; don’t overpack. If you bring half as much as you want to, you’ll be unencumbered. Rule two: Take twice as much money as you think you’ll need.