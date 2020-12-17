Horoscopes: Dec. 17

Time is not, despite its reputation, a healer. Time is a progressor. It so happens that when healing is the natural progression, time does. And when decay is called for, time does. Time will realize inevitabilities and also improbabilities and even the miraculous. The Saturn change says: To get time on your side, take charge of the setup.

TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (Dec. 17). Once you seize the opportunity, your professional landscape spreads out in magazine-level loveliness. People make the difference, and you’ll be adding to your circle, especially after March. Fateful introductions come through friends, though you have to initiate by asking, “Who do you know that I should know?” Gemini and Pisces adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 8, 40, 15, 30 and 12.

ARIES (March 21-April 19). The mentor/apprentice relationship is a special bond in which both parties profit. Today, you’ll likely be the teacher, and yet, you will feel as though you are the one being enriched.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). A few days from the solstice, there’s good fortune in the prep work you do to ready yourself for the change of season. Update your contacts, addresses and calendar for an ultra-organized approach to the new year.