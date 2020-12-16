Horoscopes: Dec. 16

CANCER (June 22-July 22). People want what they want. Don’t wait for someone to desire in the same direction or intensity as you. Whatever you can do to release others from your expectations will make everyone happier, especially you.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). Knowing that your role in a group is essential and that you are crucial to the outcome of other people’s goals, you often make decisions based on what everyone needs but you. Press pause on that tendency today. Act in self-interest.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). It can take a long time to learn the ropes, or it can take a short time. Being your own teacher is the hard way. You’re better off looking around, reaching out and even paying to avoid needless confusion.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). When you don’t know what to do to support another person, just try something. Effort will be admirable, regardless of how it lands. That you care to respond at all is, in and of itself, meaningful.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). Even though “no drama” is among your proclamations, the fact is that without some degree of tension and conflict, the story of a relationship would be mighty boring. Maybe change your mantra to “some drama.”