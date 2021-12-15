Horoscopes: Dec. 15

In a wave of emotional impulse, the Taurus moon aligns with Uranus in Taurus. Certain appetites feel too wild to contain, and the actions they trigger seem more powerful than the cages are strong. But considering there are lions who roar on command and bears who ride bicycles, we should be able to tame ourselves if we try.

ARIES (March 21-April 19). What you want requires an investment of time, money, energy or all of the above. But you don’t have to bet the farm to make a change happen. Take a small risk and see how that feels before you take another.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Just because you think you can do something doesn’t mean you can, but it sure gives you a better start than the alternative. Today, you’ll see a boss in action and think, “That could be me!”

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). You’re in the mood for something you’re not sure you can afford. “Take care of the luxuries and the necessities will take care of themselves.” — Dorothy Parker

CANCER (June 22-July 22). It’s demolition day for an idea, illusion or a string of unhelpful thoughts, the absence of which will free you to embrace current circumstances and accept yourself the way you are.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). You’re emotionally flexible and can play with modalities and tones until you feel optimism, joy and a general sense of winning. To change your attitude is to change the outcome.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). Your labor will exceed the benefits of a job — even more true in the case of jobs that don’t pay. The rigors of your role will have you sweating with work that’s thankless. Counteract stress by doubling down on self-appreciation.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). Regret does serve a purpose. It informs the decisions of today. As the Chinese Proverb goes, “The best time to plant a tree was twenty years ago. The second-best time is now.”

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). You’ll argue your point and argue it well. Not everyone will agree, but at least you’ll give them something to think about. This isn’t over — not yet.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). No person is an island. You cannot possibly reach your goal without the cooperation of others. You’ll work with others and give them what they need in order to obtain what you need.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). There’s someone you want to impress, but you’ll be better off when you resist the urge to do so. You are already attractive to this person, so trying to be attractive will only work against you. Don’t sell it when it’s already sold.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). Three rules of show business will apply today: Read the room. Tell them what you’re going to do, do it, then tell them what you did. Leave them wanting more.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). Keep moving. To hang out in any environment for too long is unproductive. You can begin again now. Any moment is a valid starting point for doing the thing you want to do and being who you want to be.

TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (Dec. 15). You don’t think of pleasure as something that must be cultivated yet it’s what unfolds. You aim yourself toward measures of discipline considered by most to be work and you somehow fall in love with the endeavor. Your habits improve, your skills deepen and your purpose mellows into a powerful boldness. Aquarius and Cancer adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 2, 22, 1, 13 and 44.

CELEBRITY PROFILES: In the television series “Kin,” Charlie Cox is a member of a tightly knit crime family embroiled in a gangland war. Sagittarian actors are especially drawn to projects that take them to strange new worlds, as shown by Cox in “The Defenders,” “Stardust,” “Boardwalk Empire,” “Casanova” and more. Cox was born when the Sun, Moon, Uranus and Neptune were all in adventurous Sagittarius.

