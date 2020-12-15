Horoscopes: Dec. 15

In the days of old, people had to have an encyclopedic understanding of their environment just to survive it. Now, we rely on history, society and the internet, many pursuing knowledge on a strictly need-to-know basis. Those who take it further, researching their curiosities, will be rewarded as Venus transits through Sagittarius.

TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (Dec. 15). Long overdue appreciation will come your way. Your uniqueness will be understood by people who see deeper and know more. You won’t let acknowledgment and praise go to your head. You’ll use the power surge to turn people’s attention toward making a difference for situations and people you care about. Taurus and Gemini adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 6, 20, 11, 38 and 40.

ARIES (March 21-April 19). Test ideas in small ways before you go big-time. Even though your sampling may not be diverse enough to get a good idea of what your actual results would be were you to take the idea wider, the feedback will be valuable.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). There is no bad quality that doesn’t have an upside and no good quality that doesn’t have a downside. Embrace the dualities instead of judging or fighting them and you grow in power.