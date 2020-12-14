 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Horoscopes: Dec. 14
0 comments

Horoscopes: Dec. 14

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Holiday Mathis

Welcome to the solar eclipse and the new moon in Sagittarius. The sun ducking out of vision recalls all that seems withheld from us, from glamorous and seemingly unattainable things to the enviable tidbits that seem to have been bestowed upon people in our midst. At least now we know what we want! The new moon favors goal setters.

TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (Dec. 14). You’ll uplift those you love. Ironically, it’s the thankless jobs that produce the treasures of your life. Acting from the core of your character, you’re repaid in a currency beyond worldly significance. You grow in power and wisdom, but you’re not above enjoying the many frivolous delights that spice up your days. Gemini and Capricorn adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 16, 39, 4, 31 and 12.

ARIES (March 21-April 19). To you, seeing someone you love mess up or experience loss or pain is far worse than experiencing those things yourself. And yet, when you think about it, you wouldn’t trade the lessons you’ve learned for anything.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Good-fortune move: Drum up gratitude for the unchanging pillars of your current day to day. Like statues you can visit any time, under varying weather and light, they remain, faces fixed on the same horizon.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). It is not selfish to focus on your own satisfaction. It is also not easily accomplished, as real satisfaction is highly personal and takes introspection and work to accomplish — all well worth the effort.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). They were doing the best they could when they made those mistakes that harshly affected you. Turn a soft heart and a kind eye their way, and then welcome the divine fuel injection that will power your next act of grace.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). Feelings of grandeur (which all are sometimes prone to) can inspire fantasy, provide momentary escape and point the way to your next move. Even so, they are best indulged briefly, kept private and then brought down to Earth.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). You fear that, were you to give in to an attraction, you’d be off track with your agenda. These two parts of you, the attracted and the task master, needn’t be at war. Brainstorm. There’s a way to integrate them.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). There is a difference between retreating to hide out and retreating to regroup. You are not afraid of what’s going on, but you need time to process it and come up with a plan.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). You’ll deal with a complicated situation. You haven’t struck the answer yet, but you will. Keep trying to put yourself in the shoes of different people involved. This one will unravel with patience and empathy.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). Surround yourself with the sacred and the day takes on a hallowed tone. It’s worth dipping into, but don’t be surprised if you have a low tolerance for the gravity. When it’s time, let the pendulum swing, guilt-free into stupidity.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). Though you are a single individual, you play a role in the trajectory of human evolution. Advances will occur, as they always have — sporadically at first, with individuals at the forefront. Why not you?

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). Reaffirm that you are your own authority. It will clarify and quiet your inner conversation — no more wondering whom to follow — and will eliminate the outside competition for your attention and allegiance.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). Sunshine and exercise, more water, less worry: It’s easy to say, harder to remember to do. Consider this your reminder. You are important. People need you to be the best you can be.

Holiday Mathis is the author of “Rock Your Stars.” To write to her, please go to www.creators.com and click on “Write the Author” on the Holiday Mathis page, or send her a postcard in the mail. To find out more about Holiday Mathis and read her past columns, visit the CreatorsSyndicate Web page at www.creators.com.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Horoscopes: Dec. 13
Horoscopes

Horoscopes: Dec. 13

It’s no fun realizing that today’s problems are the outcome of your past decisions, but it’s likely what will happen during this square of Mer…

Horoscopes: Dec. 9
Horoscopes

Horoscopes: Dec. 9

If you doubt yourself, then it’s because you’re smart. Intelligence is a state of cluelessness. The clueless person looks for clues and learns…

Horoscopes: Dec. 11
Horoscopes

Horoscopes: Dec. 11

When luminaries are at a 120-degree angle, they exhibit compatibility so as to assure harmonious music. The sun and Mars are in such an arrang…

Horoscopes: Dec. 12
Horoscopes

Horoscopes: Dec. 12

The balsamic moon sounds like it could be a zingy salad dressing; however, it’s a sliver of light in the sky just before the moon goes dark. T…

Horoscopes: Dec. 8
Horoscopes

Horoscopes: Dec. 8

This is the most productive day of the week. The Virgo moon acts as a manager of quality control, enlisting the support of Pluto, Jupiter and …

Horoscopes: Dec. 10
Horoscopes

Horoscopes: Dec. 10

It so happens that when a luminary moves from Libra, the sign of harmonious, equitable, congenial partnerships, to Scorpio, the sign of physic…

Horoscopes: Dec. 7
Horoscopes

Horoscopes: Dec. 7

The Virgo moon gets moody, picking planetary fights along its journey. This plays out in the social realm in the form of people striving to be…

Horoscopes: Dec. 6
Horoscopes

Horoscopes: Dec. 6

As the moon forms four quincunx angles along today’s path, it brings up a good point: There is no person on the planet with whom you’d agree t…

Horoscopes: Dec. 5
Horoscopes

Horoscopes: Dec. 5

The galactic window that Venus and Neptune form is in the shape of a triangle, representing a harmonious melding of reality to the way we hope…

Horoscopes: Nov. 29
Horoscopes

Horoscopes: Nov. 29

Thoughts in these early stages of Neptune’s direct motion: Familiarity feels safe because it is known, but that doesn’t make it so. Just remem…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News