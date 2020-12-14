Horoscopes: Dec. 14

CANCER (June 22-July 22). They were doing the best they could when they made those mistakes that harshly affected you. Turn a soft heart and a kind eye their way, and then welcome the divine fuel injection that will power your next act of grace.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). Feelings of grandeur (which all are sometimes prone to) can inspire fantasy, provide momentary escape and point the way to your next move. Even so, they are best indulged briefly, kept private and then brought down to Earth.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). You fear that, were you to give in to an attraction, you’d be off track with your agenda. These two parts of you, the attracted and the task master, needn’t be at war. Brainstorm. There’s a way to integrate them.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). There is a difference between retreating to hide out and retreating to regroup. You are not afraid of what’s going on, but you need time to process it and come up with a plan.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). You’ll deal with a complicated situation. You haven’t struck the answer yet, but you will. Keep trying to put yourself in the shoes of different people involved. This one will unravel with patience and empathy.