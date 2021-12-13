Horoscopes: Dec. 13

Mars joins the party in expansive Sagittarius, and Mercury slides into Capricorn, the sign of designated drivers. It’s the birth of actionable ideas. One person’s imagination can produce wonders. Once a big idea is born, it’s forever part of the world. “An invasion of armies can be resisted, but not an idea whose time has come.” — Victor Hugo

ARIES (March 21-April 19). Do you feel like the only sane one in the room? You bought a ticket to the circus, and these are the clowns. Sit back and enjoy, then make a quick departure before the tiger act arrives.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). You will make alliances to benefit you and yours. It could be as simple as a friendly conversation or as complex as a legal agreement, the implications of which will be relaxation and leisure.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). You can’t believe all you hear around the proverbial watercooler, and that goes double when the “watercooler” is social media. One out of 10 stories will be false. Enjoy them but don’t act on them.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). Do the others know where you stand? Dare to express your opinion even when it doesn’t appear to be a popular one. An honest difference is better than a dishonest agreement.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). If you’ve ever had a dream you didn’t want to wake up from, you know that illusion can be the sweetest pleasure. Your imagination is so active now, and your daydreams have brilliant potential application to the real world.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). In the normal function of relationships, people project their hopes and wishes on each other. Later, with a more accurate picture of what the person is actually like, some of it won’t fit. So, how versatile are you?

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). When you’re the strongest, you’ll step up. When there’s another who knows more, you’ll back down and learn. With the honest assessment of strengths, everyone will be raised.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). Your gifts are meant for sharing. You’ll go where things seem more interesting, or problematic even, because that’s where your smarts will be most useful.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). You’ve the freedom to walk away from what’s misaligned with your principles or purposes. There are many in the world who don’t have the luxury; when you exercise your rights, you do it for them, too.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). Consider giving your message to someone else to deliver. Familiars will respond better to someone from the outside. The proverb says, no one is a prophet in his own land.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). Your taste is exquisite but it’s a hard thing to prove without a tangible expression. If you can’t yet afford what you want, collect pictures from magazines to make a vision board.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). You’re unlikely to take part in events without contributing something that makes a difference. You may not be aware of what exactly that difference is, but rest assured you’re a force for good.

TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (Dec. 13). This solar return sees you make good on your potential, lift your group and introduce new hopes and dreams. Three standout events will serve as memory-making markers on the journey. Alliances will be solidified, though note that you don’t have to totally agree to unify and make a difference together. Cancer and Gemini adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 3, 29, 10, 4 and 18.

