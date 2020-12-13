Horoscopes: Dec. 13

It’s no fun realizing that today’s problems are the outcome of your past decisions, but it’s likely what will happen during this square of Mercury and Neptune. Self-blame is unnecessary. Let the realization help you with a current decision whose outcropping you’ll be experiencing a few months and years down the line.

TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (Dec. 13). Your efforts will be joined. Mentors, teammates, timing and luck will play their part to catapult your project to success. Because you nurture your relationship with all those entities, you remain in the graces of the fates. You can afford to take risks in the name of justice, truth and beauty. May brings a windfall. Libra and Scorpio adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 10, 4, 44, 37 and 49.

ARIES (March 21-April 19). The lesser of two evils is still evil. Add to the lineup of comparatives. Throw in a saintly option and an intellectual one. Don’t pigeonhole your own personality by only allowing yourself certain offerings.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). You look to the ending before you even start a thing. If you see potential, you’ll proceed with the end always in mind, to some degree. That part of your brain magnetized to the destination will be your guiding light.