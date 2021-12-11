Horoscopes: Dec. 12

The future is bound by certain rules, one of them being it cannot bring more of the same. Change is the very nature of the future. It may move us slowly, imperceptibly even, but move us it will. Today, it's not hard to see the direction because the shove is swift and sure. This cosmic service announcement was brought to you by the sun square Neptune.

ARIES (March 21-April 19). What you love will come alive in your world, influencing how you behave, your future plans and the company you keep. You'll feel a real connection to a new aspect of your interest, or new interest entirely.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). When you have someone to share a pleasure with, the joy will double up on you. Meet with people who think like you and appreciate the same things.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). Steer clear of anything involving justice. Unless you are paid to judge, it will not serve you to offer advice. You can offer support, love and a safe place to land without offering an opinion.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). Most people are sophisticated enough to know how to talk and behave in various settings with you. There are those who will break the rules. Your gracious handling will not be appreciated in the moment, but in time, they'll get it.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). Money can't buy intelligence, and dollars don't add up to savvy. But what money can buy is experiences to teach the willing student. You'll bring astute awareness to the classroom of life.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). Just as parents chasten the ones they love most, it seems you are being scolded by the fates. You can take this as proof positive that you are a beloved child of the universe.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). This used to be your adventure time. That you've gotten used to it doesn't mean it's time for a new adventure, but a deeper one is certainly called for.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). Stay away from questions like, "What's the point?" "Why?" "What does it mean?" Queries like these will only send you on a circular path when you would really rather go somewhere new.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). One thing not to do is confuse power with control. The boss may not know what the inner workings are, and those with their hands on the joystick may not reflect the motives of an entire organization.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). To throw good effort to the unappreciative is a waste. Then again, you don't know until you do it and get nothing back. When you focus on a worthy candidate, you'll get back everything you put in and more.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). You could gather more information but it wouldn't make you any more prepared. Your best guess is good enough. This is as certain as you'll be. Move on with what you know.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). You're interesting to someone and because of this, you're being observed. Don't worry about projecting an image; you're living it. You are who you are.

TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (Dec. 12). In gaming matters, you level up skills and advance your station. Many of your purposes are as far away from the world of competition as can be. To score poetry and soul, love and art would be a reduction of joy and potential. Your expansive mind and dancing spirit create beautiful relationships in such realms. Leo and Virgo adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 9, 8, 11, 4, 38 and 13.

CELEBRITY PROFILES: Child star Mayim Bialik blossomed in impressive directions, earning a Ph.D. in neuroscience and becoming an author and expert on attached parenting. This Sagittarius actress didn't have to stretch IQ points to become "The Big Bang Theory" brainiac Amy Farrah Fowler. Bialik is a passionate, worldly Sagittarius, born when Mars was in quick-witted, intellectual and communicative Gemini.

