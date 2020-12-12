Horoscopes: Dec. 12

CANCER (June 22-July 22). When you love a thing, you want other people to know about it, too. You’ll take the time to learn about the history and the nuances that make a thing unique so you may later share it.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). You don’t have to wait for a thing to happen to be grateful for it. You can start the cycle at any time. Being grateful in advance paves the way for abundance.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). The difference between the hard job and the easy one will be the number of steps, the amount of risk and the amount of acting you have to do. Your decision will ultimately hinge on the latter part.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). You’re not doing it in the way they are doing it; therefore, they don’t know what to do with your product. Don’t give up though. A demonstration and/or instruction may be in order.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). When you know you’re outmatched, sometimes the power move is to surrender. Without a fight, your opponent will let the guard down. It gives you time to think of your next move.