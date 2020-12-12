Horoscopes: Dec. 12

The balsamic moon sounds like it could be a zingy salad dressing; however, it’s a sliver of light in the sky just before the moon goes dark. This time the balsamic moon is between last week’s lunar eclipse and next week’s solar eclipse. There are interesting shadows to be made just before the pitch dark and you can have fun with illusions.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (Dec. 12). Your intentions have power; the clearer they are, the more powerful they become. The next 10 weeks is a soul-searching process, though it’s all done through action. Your wants will be stripped down to their essence, making them easier to satisfy. Ultimately, you’ll build something that helps your whole crew. Cancer and Libra adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 7, 13, 3, 18 and 33.
ARIES (March 21-April 19). The thing you are exceptional at needn’t be touted in the early stages of a relationship. Keep it in your back pocket for a surprising moment of maximum impact.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20). If you dare to talk about what’s on your mind, longtime friends will have fascinating insights as to the situation, while people who don’t know you as well will have an even more interesting take on it.
GEMINI (May 21-June 21). Your immediate goal is to learn as much as possible. Later, you’ll figure out how to apply it and make the big bucks. You’ll build soft and hard skills at the same time.
CANCER (June 22-July 22). When you love a thing, you want other people to know about it, too. You’ll take the time to learn about the history and the nuances that make a thing unique so you may later share it.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). You don’t have to wait for a thing to happen to be grateful for it. You can start the cycle at any time. Being grateful in advance paves the way for abundance.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). The difference between the hard job and the easy one will be the number of steps, the amount of risk and the amount of acting you have to do. Your decision will ultimately hinge on the latter part.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). You’re not doing it in the way they are doing it; therefore, they don’t know what to do with your product. Don’t give up though. A demonstration and/or instruction may be in order.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). When you know you’re outmatched, sometimes the power move is to surrender. Without a fight, your opponent will let the guard down. It gives you time to think of your next move.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). There’s no benefit to being any other age, shape, size or personality than that which naturally befalls you at this time. All the good stuff comes from being exactly you.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). Telling your own story well is a gift you give yourself. Your story influences people’s opinions of you, but that’s not the reason it’s worth working on. This is about appreciating how you built yourself.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). You’ve turned down help because you didn’t want to owe anyone. This time it’s different. If you accept what’s offered, you’ll quickly find yourself in a much better position.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). Learning takes courage because it means either admitting that you don’t know or tearing down what you thought you knew. Also, you must trust your guide. Don’t let the teacher test you until you’ve tested the teacher.
Holiday Mathis is the author of “Rock Your Stars.” To write to her, please go to www.creators.com and click on “Write the Author” on the Holiday Mathis page, or send her a postcard in the mail. To find out more about Holiday Mathis and read her past columns, visit the CreatorsSyndicate Web page at www.creators.com.
