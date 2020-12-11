 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Horoscopes: Dec. 11
0 comments

Horoscopes: Dec. 11

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Holiday Mathis

When luminaries are at a 120-degree angle, they exhibit compatibility so as to assure harmonious music. The sun and Mars are in such an arrangement now, which will be the final solar trine of the year. The fire sign union, and the implication of the warrior planet in his native land, offer a shot of aggressive energy to apply to the fight.

TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (Dec. 11). A force guides you toward a field or person. This added layer of mystical motivation makes for a poetic story of how you satisfied very practical aims. A location change is favored, as is entrance to a new school or doctrine. You’ll make a handsome profit in March and invest further to much success. Capricorn and Gemini adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 43, 10, 33, 28 and 4.

ARIES (March 21-April 19). Today is about comfortably and casually getting to know the people who could change your life a few months down the line. This introductory process is best taken slow.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). It will be important to acknowledge the social system, which includes hierarchies of status. Pretending that the status scaffolding doesn’t exist will only breed later resentments.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). It’s said that you can’t judge a book by its cover, but there’s an entire industry that suggests the opposite. Just don’t judge a book by its movie. These thoughts will be useful metaphorically, not literally.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). You’re willing to make a sacrifice in the call of duty. It helps if there’s also love involved. Dutiful sacrifices are admirable and take character. Sacrifices for love are both those things, doused in the sweetness of life.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). Force breeds resistance. This is why it’s important you do not try to force yourself to do anything you don’t want to do. Persuasion is better. Seduction is the best.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). It takes time to formulate a solid opinion on something. You’ll be asked to take sides or make a decision. It’s too soon, and you don’t have enough information yet. Stall.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). Long relationships are a compilation — a string of daily decisions, many of which are so small you hardly notice you’re making them. Notice today, though, because the small things will matter.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). There’s true love and there’s easy love, and they don’t always show up together. You will feel that the love you had to work for rings with deeper resonance because of (not despite) your fight for it.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). Take authority you’re given and wear it regally. It doesn’t mean you think you’re superior. It’s just a role — though a necessary one. Someone has to play it, and you’ll do it well.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). Love fills you with gratitude. You feel lucky to know and love the people in your life and receive their affection. Something as simple as a quick conversation counts as a kind of celebration of the relationship.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). You can’t influence people you don’t know. Your time will be well-spent in a pleasant effort to get to know people. Other people’s problems will be opportunities for you.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). You’ll take a step toward mastery. You’ll clear the obstacle that has been getting in the way of giving daily attention to the thing you want to be so good at.

Holiday Mathis is the author of “Rock Your Stars.” To write to her, please go to www.creators.com and click on “Write the Author” on the Holiday Mathis page, or send her a postcard in the mail. To find out more about Holiday Mathis and read her past columns, visit the CreatorsSyndicate Web page at www.creators.com.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Horoscopes: Dec. 4
Horoscopes

Horoscopes: Dec. 4

The natural course of evolution is turtle-slow; the digital course of technological advance, a comparative whirr. Between these timelines is t…

Horoscopes: Dec. 9
Horoscopes

Horoscopes: Dec. 9

If you doubt yourself, then it’s because you’re smart. Intelligence is a state of cluelessness. The clueless person looks for clues and learns…

Horoscopes: Dec. 6
Horoscopes

Horoscopes: Dec. 6

As the moon forms four quincunx angles along today’s path, it brings up a good point: There is no person on the planet with whom you’d agree t…

Horoscopes: Dec. 5
Horoscopes

Horoscopes: Dec. 5

The galactic window that Venus and Neptune form is in the shape of a triangle, representing a harmonious melding of reality to the way we hope…

Horoscopes: Dec. 7
Horoscopes

Horoscopes: Dec. 7

The Virgo moon gets moody, picking planetary fights along its journey. This plays out in the social realm in the form of people striving to be…

Horoscopes: Dec. 8
Horoscopes

Horoscopes: Dec. 8

This is the most productive day of the week. The Virgo moon acts as a manager of quality control, enlisting the support of Pluto, Jupiter and …

Horoscopes: Dec. 10
Horoscopes

Horoscopes: Dec. 10

It so happens that when a luminary moves from Libra, the sign of harmonious, equitable, congenial partnerships, to Scorpio, the sign of physic…

Horoscopes: Dec. 3
Horoscopes

Horoscopes: Dec. 3

A message from the mother moon (that is to say, the moon in the maternal sign of Cancer): “You’re not being lazy. Being tired is sometimes nat…

Horoscopes: Dec. 1
Horoscopes

Horoscopes: Dec. 1

On this first day of December, Mercury enters the adventurous Sagittarius realm, adopting a broader and more sophisticated perspective right f…

Horoscopes: Dec. 2
Horoscopes

Horoscopes: Dec. 2

The difference between knowledge and understanding will come into play these first days of Mercury in Sagittarius. Knowledge can be memorized.…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News