Horoscopes: Dec. 11

When luminaries are at a 120-degree angle, they exhibit compatibility so as to assure harmonious music. The sun and Mars are in such an arrangement now, which will be the final solar trine of the year. The fire sign union, and the implication of the warrior planet in his native land, offer a shot of aggressive energy to apply to the fight.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (Dec. 11). A force guides you toward a field or person. This added layer of mystical motivation makes for a poetic story of how you satisfied very practical aims. A location change is favored, as is entrance to a new school or doctrine. You’ll make a handsome profit in March and invest further to much success. Capricorn and Gemini adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 43, 10, 33, 28 and 4.
ARIES (March 21-April 19). Today is about comfortably and casually getting to know the people who could change your life a few months down the line. This introductory process is best taken slow.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20). It will be important to acknowledge the social system, which includes hierarchies of status. Pretending that the status scaffolding doesn’t exist will only breed later resentments.
GEMINI (May 21-June 21). It’s said that you can’t judge a book by its cover, but there’s an entire industry that suggests the opposite. Just don’t judge a book by its movie. These thoughts will be useful metaphorically, not literally.
CANCER (June 22-July 22). You’re willing to make a sacrifice in the call of duty. It helps if there’s also love involved. Dutiful sacrifices are admirable and take character. Sacrifices for love are both those things, doused in the sweetness of life.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). Force breeds resistance. This is why it’s important you do not try to force yourself to do anything you don’t want to do. Persuasion is better. Seduction is the best.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). It takes time to formulate a solid opinion on something. You’ll be asked to take sides or make a decision. It’s too soon, and you don’t have enough information yet. Stall.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). Long relationships are a compilation — a string of daily decisions, many of which are so small you hardly notice you’re making them. Notice today, though, because the small things will matter.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). There’s true love and there’s easy love, and they don’t always show up together. You will feel that the love you had to work for rings with deeper resonance because of (not despite) your fight for it.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). Take authority you’re given and wear it regally. It doesn’t mean you think you’re superior. It’s just a role — though a necessary one. Someone has to play it, and you’ll do it well.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). Love fills you with gratitude. You feel lucky to know and love the people in your life and receive their affection. Something as simple as a quick conversation counts as a kind of celebration of the relationship.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). You can’t influence people you don’t know. Your time will be well-spent in a pleasant effort to get to know people. Other people’s problems will be opportunities for you.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). You’ll take a step toward mastery. You’ll clear the obstacle that has been getting in the way of giving daily attention to the thing you want to be so good at.
Holiday Mathis is the author of “Rock Your Stars.” To write to her, please go to www.creators.com and click on “Write the Author” on the Holiday Mathis page, or send her a postcard in the mail. To find out more about Holiday Mathis and read her past columns, visit the CreatorsSyndicate Web page at www.creators.com.
