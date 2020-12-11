Horoscopes: Dec. 11

CANCER (June 22-July 22). You’re willing to make a sacrifice in the call of duty. It helps if there’s also love involved. Dutiful sacrifices are admirable and take character. Sacrifices for love are both those things, doused in the sweetness of life.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). Force breeds resistance. This is why it’s important you do not try to force yourself to do anything you don’t want to do. Persuasion is better. Seduction is the best.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). It takes time to formulate a solid opinion on something. You’ll be asked to take sides or make a decision. It’s too soon, and you don’t have enough information yet. Stall.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). Long relationships are a compilation — a string of daily decisions, many of which are so small you hardly notice you’re making them. Notice today, though, because the small things will matter.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). There’s true love and there’s easy love, and they don’t always show up together. You will feel that the love you had to work for rings with deeper resonance because of (not despite) your fight for it.