Horoscopes: Dec. 11

The cosmic kiss of Venus and Pluto asks, "What is love?" Out of the larger question comes a more personal one. "What makes me lovable?" If you dare ask people around you, they'll remind you. "Nature arms each man with some faculty which enables him to do easily some feat impossible to any other." — Ralph Waldo Emerson

ARIES (March 21-April 19). The machines don't seem to be on your side, though their failure to perform as expected will make your day even better. Your workarounds will be nothing short of brilliant.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). You're tempted to deliver something different from the order. What you have in mind is more generous and of a higher quality, but that won't necessarily make it well-received. People want what they want for a reason.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). A good plan will prevent wasted resources. And a bad plan, oddly enough, will do the same if you approach it with an open and adaptive mind. Either way you're thinking ahead, which is what the day calls for.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). Judging from your reaction to today's events, you still care what someone thinks of you. You might be surprised at how much! Regardless, base your next move solely on what's best for you.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). You'd love to know, once and for all, the perfect diet for you. Or maybe it's your ideal clothing style or other personal agenda for which you seek answers. Alas, even if there is a perfect prescription for now, it will change next season.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). There are those who work very hard to make it look easy, then there are those who make it look easy because for them it actually is. You'll learn more from people who fall into the first category.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). The secret behind today's success is your open heart. You include people, consider their ideas and say yes even when you're not sure what you're getting into. Extending love and trust will pay off for you.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). Being busy doesn't convey status and neither does having too much leisure. You give people higher ranking when they pace themselves well and do enjoyable work that matters to them.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). You are even more curious than usual, especially on subjects you already know a little about. Your astute questions will flatter those who aren't used to attracting such focused attention.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). Emotions are released in you for reasons. The triggers are real. Look at what excites you, what makes you laugh or cry. Investigate what makes you angry. Greater knowledge of your feelings will help you control them better.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). Everyone is quirky in some way. You like finding out exactly what that way is. It's even more delightful when you discover your own idiosyncrasies, which are made easier to see by an astute person getting to know you.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). There are definite perks to remaining nonjudgmental. People feel comfortable around you. They learn that they can be honest versions of themselves and you get to know how things really are.

TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (Dec. 11). You'll be granted a wish — the one you are willing to give your best to and put dozens of attempts behind. The work is more than expected and the satisfaction and reward will be triple that expectation! You'll come into a new version of your power in 2022 and you'll like how you can help people with your position. Aquarius and Gemini adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 9, 10, 4, 44 and 16.

