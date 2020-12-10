 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Horoscopes: Dec. 10
0 comments

Horoscopes: Dec. 10

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Holiday Mathis

It so happens that when a luminary moves from Libra, the sign of harmonious, equitable, congenial partnerships, to Scorpio, the sign of physical alchemy and transformation, relationships can change. This is good news for anyone who feels unhappily trapped in the friend zone. Hang in there for the lunar change of tide.

TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (Dec. 10). The resources you felt were inaccessible to you before will become available in 2021. Clubs and alliances will figure into the action. It will feel meaningful to be a part of something bigger. You’ll pass the tests of gatekeepers. Invigorating challenges await on the inside. Your work opens doors. Scorpio and Capricorn adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 49, 3, 31, 26 and 9.

ARIES (March 21-April 19). If you were a comedian today, then you’d be the kind that chides the audience with, “Is that all you got?” Actually, it’s quite effective. People sometimes need to be startled and led to appropriate reactions.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). People need people. Therefore, peer pressure is a very real and powerful natural force that, unfortunately, people never really grow out of. The theme comes up, and, depending on the situation, it may just be easier to succumb.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). Lessons can be read, and that’s an introduction. But for the education to really take place, a lesson must be lived. People are changed not by information but by doing.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). When you look back at paths not taken, you only see how they worked out for other people. There’s no way of knowing what kind of fit they would have been for you. Therefore, the exercise is useless. Keep going forward.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). A fact that just sits there being knowledge is not intelligence. Intelligence animates. It applies. It is better to revel in the intelligence of trees than to succumb to the coma of dead dogma.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). Don’t waste your time doing what someone else can (and is perfectly willing to) do for you. Once you realize where your efforts and minutes can make a difference, you won’t want to be anywhere else.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). Your unpredictability comes naturally today. Did you know that some people work to conjure this? Because being hard to anticipate keeps the competition off-balance, it’s is an effective strategy for business, sports or love.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). Other times, it was easy to fit your talent to what the group needed and wanted. Now, not so much, perhaps because the group doesn’t know what it needs and wants. You’ll have to poke around some to find it.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). No one falls in love with a game that they can win on the first go-around. Pursuing anything valuable means being willing to fail. The more possible it is to fail, the more exciting the pursuit.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). When someone pays excellent attention to your expressions, preferences and needs, it may actually make you uncomfortable, as you’re not used to be so well-attended. Soak it in anyway.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). For the most part, you’ll love what develops organically and be nonplussed by what is manufactured or manipulated into being. You admire the effort, but the real deal is so much more impressive.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). You have a fan club of sorts. You came by it honestly, by showing up consistently where you were needed and wanted and honoring their requests. Now, you’ll take pleasure in the appreciation generously bestowed on you.

Holiday Mathis is the author of “Rock Your Stars.” To write to her, please go to www.creators.com and click on “Write the Author” on the Holiday Mathis page, or send her a postcard in the mail. To find out more about Holiday Mathis and read her past columns, visit the CreatorsSyndicate Web page at www.creators.com.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Horoscopes: Dec. 4
Horoscopes

Horoscopes: Dec. 4

The natural course of evolution is turtle-slow; the digital course of technological advance, a comparative whirr. Between these timelines is t…

Horoscopes: Dec. 6
Horoscopes

Horoscopes: Dec. 6

As the moon forms four quincunx angles along today’s path, it brings up a good point: There is no person on the planet with whom you’d agree t…

Horoscopes: Dec. 5
Horoscopes

Horoscopes: Dec. 5

The galactic window that Venus and Neptune form is in the shape of a triangle, representing a harmonious melding of reality to the way we hope…

Horoscopes: Dec. 9
Horoscopes

Horoscopes: Dec. 9

If you doubt yourself, then it’s because you’re smart. Intelligence is a state of cluelessness. The clueless person looks for clues and learns…

Horoscopes: Dec. 7
Horoscopes

Horoscopes: Dec. 7

The Virgo moon gets moody, picking planetary fights along its journey. This plays out in the social realm in the form of people striving to be…

Horoscopes: Dec. 8
Horoscopes

Horoscopes: Dec. 8

This is the most productive day of the week. The Virgo moon acts as a manager of quality control, enlisting the support of Pluto, Jupiter and …

Horoscopes: Dec. 3
Horoscopes

Horoscopes: Dec. 3

A message from the mother moon (that is to say, the moon in the maternal sign of Cancer): “You’re not being lazy. Being tired is sometimes nat…

Horoscopes: Dec. 2
Horoscopes

Horoscopes: Dec. 2

The difference between knowledge and understanding will come into play these first days of Mercury in Sagittarius. Knowledge can be memorized.…

Horoscopes: Dec. 1
Horoscopes

Horoscopes: Dec. 1

On this first day of December, Mercury enters the adventurous Sagittarius realm, adopting a broader and more sophisticated perspective right f…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News