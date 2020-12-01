Horoscopes: Dec. 1

CANCER (June 22-July 22). Perhaps the moon is not the reason for life on earth, but its influence on the tides has made for more diversity than could otherwise be possible. Someone orbiting you will have a similarly favorable influence.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). Ambitious people are exciting to you insofar as they work toward achievement. What people would like to do and what they actually do can be two different things, a difference you’ll pay attention to.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). There are many nuances at play as you connect with someone you’ve known a long time and these make the relationship rich in a way that cannot compare with those you barely know — something you appreciate today.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). Remember when you watched yourself making a mistake, in full consciousness of the error but somehow still not able to stop yourself? It will happen again because some mistakes are just too fun to make!

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). For now, don’t concern yourself with the matter of how pointless is an activity. It is quite pointless, indeed, but everything doesn’t have to have a point. Anyway, this one will pay off further down the road.