Horoscopes: Dec. 1

Most regrets have at their root a bad decision. To minimize our regrets, we can maximize our good decisions. Of course, if we knew the right choice in the moment, we would make it every time. The key is to give ourselves the best shot at knowing, to do what it takes to have a clear head. The turn of Neptune blows the fog away.

ARIES (March 21-April 19). Your mastery of a skill depends on accurate feedback. Which opinion is correct? Gather them all, but don’t act on any yet. Time will shake things out and sort them for you. By the end of the week, only the truth will remain.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). You are brave, persistent and focused on the right thing for you and yours. The courage of your convictions is a powerfully attractive force, and by the end of the week, you’ll find you have allies.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). You have your hand on the dial of your own intensity. You can take any emotion you feel and turn it up or down as needed. Combine this talent with your ability to read the room and you’re unstoppable.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). Yes, something has slipped out of your grip and now you long to have and hold it. The good news is this is lost but not gone. It will, however, take work to get it back. Extend your reach.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). Don’t wait until you need something badly or are frustrated, angry or anxious to move yourself into a better state of mind. However you feel, raise it. Why shouldn’t you live in an optimum, powerful state of mind?

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). On your mind will be matters of citizenship, fairness and leadership. You’ve a gut instinct for what’s right, but it’s still important to process the facts with an open mind because the lesson is in an integration of gut and intellect.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). Obtain what’s necessary to move forward. This is probably a skill or tool. Success depends on a belief. Try this one on for size: It was always meant to be yours; you just have to claim it.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). The Chinese proverb says, “A journey of a thousand miles begins with a single step.” But it’s not until step 233 that you begin to feel like you’re really going somewhere.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). All of the things that money can’t buy — love, respect, profound glamour, real connection — require complex kinds of work. To imagine, plot and execute your plans will feel like play.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). Two objects cannot occupy the same space at the same time, but oh, how the objects will keep trying! The spirit of competition and the inevitability of collision keeps it interesting in a highly charged atmosphere.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). There’s a certain part of your life that’s not a pretty picture. Consider that it may not be the picture’s fault. Maybe it’s the frame. Framing it differently will change your view entirely.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). Get clear about what you want. Ranking your options in order of desirability, from your top-tier arrangement to your bottom-line necessities, will bring good fortune to your realm.

TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (Dec. 1). What you do you will do with style. Instead of requiring more money, time and effort, you’ll use less. The specific decisions that are so you are bolder than they are expensive. You have a full heart, and love in many forms flows through 2022. It will be impossible to be too generous in this regard as giving amplifies your resources. Cancer and Gemini adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 8, 2, 22, 19 and 40.

CELEBRITY PROFILES: Actress and neo-soul singer Janelle Monae recently wrapped up production on the upcoming “Knives Out 2.” The multihyphenated Sagittarius aims her art toward clear-cut goals such as bridging the gaps between various communities, eliminating the divides between different races, political stances and sexual orientations. Sagittarian artists are worldly, sophisticated cultural explorers who often meld their findings into a new statement.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0