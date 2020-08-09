Horoscopes: August 9

With Venus now in Cancer, emotional well-being follows the same rules as the swimming pool. There’s safety in matching abilities with the depths in which they’ll be used. While learning, stay in the shallows or near the wall. Practice until strongly skilled. After that, it’s the same moves whether the water overhead is one inch or one mile.

TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (Aug. 9). Bounty will accrue in the way of friendships, love and exciting twists of your personal plot. A change that you’ve long dreamed about transforms a formerly ailing situation. Note that your personal luck sometimes rides against an unlucky backdrop of what’s going on in the world. Find a tactful way to celebrate regardless. Aries and Aquarius adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 7, 10, 3, 45 and 46.

ARIES (March 21-April 19). Life is pretty simple when you think of it in simple terms, which you very much will do today. You will do what you need to do to attract what you most desire.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). The ones who are lying around and having a good ol’ time are either doing it very right or very wrong, and you’ll likely have a strong opinion about that today.