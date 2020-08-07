Horoscopes: August 7

Clouds, plants, animals... sooner or later, all abide by the rules of nature, and so will you. Humans may take control temporarily here and there, but will always heed in the end. Venus crashes like a wave into the realm of Cancer, recalling the mighty natural forces at work in relationships. There’s relief in acknowledging what you cannot control.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (August 7). You will express your heart, hold nothing back and be guided to where your love will splash back to you like sunlight from the ocean. Three key decisions will elevate your environment and work. By designing systems and creating paths you can stick to, you will transform your world in tiny daily increments. Virgo and Cancer adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 5, 30, 1, 10 and 33.
ARIES (March 21-April 19). There have been times when you didn’t know what you were feeling until long after the fact. Now, there’s very little lag time, and this greater self-awareness allows for today’s excellent decision.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20). A stoic approach to the day will serve you well. Your calm resolve is extremely attractive and becomes even more so in situations where people might typically lose their cool.
GEMINI (May 21-June 21). When you really think about it, you have some beliefs that the people around you might be surprised by. It’s those rarified ideas that will open new thought processes to you and move you in a fulfilling direction.
CANCER (June 22-July 22). Those who think they know are at a disadvantage, as their assumptions put up a barrier between themselves and the truth. It’s the ones who understand their own ignorance who will learn the most.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). When you’re doing something in the world, you’re also making fans and foes. Effective action gets attention and will have a cheering and booing section. All of those strong opinions count as a win.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). Working harder doesn’t necessarily mean putting in more time. You will apply yourself with great intention and laser focus making quick work of the tasks you most need to accomplish to move forward.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). Your inner dialogue seems to be making a case for your behavior. Let this put you on alert. Why do you think you need to justify this to yourself? Either this is strange and new or you have a feeling you’re in the wrong.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). You’ll amuse yourself like it was your job, and though it’s not, your professional life will benefit anyhow, as it spurs the relaxed frame of mind you need to come up with brilliant ideas that can be widely applied.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). For a relationship to be tight, you have to know who the other person is. This is, of course, ever-changing, so there’s always more to learn. One definition of a good relationship is: two people staying aware of one another.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). You radiate an obvious delight in what you’re doing, who you’re with and what you’re talking about. This is so attractive to the people around you, and you shouldn’t be too surprised by what develops here.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). It is said that there is nothing new under the sun, and yet it can’t be true. New things happen every minute. Sure, it’s a remix, but what isn’t? You get the most out of endeavors by assuming their uniqueness.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). Those who have had happy hearts feel capable of achieving that state again and will take every opportunity to recreate the status. Those who don’t know what’s possible will take longer to come around if they ever do.
Holiday Mathis is the author of “Rock Your Stars.” To write to her, please go to www.creators.com and click on “Write the Author” on the Holiday Mathis page, or send her a postcard in the mail. To find out more about Holiday Mathis and read her past columns, visit the CreatorsSyndicate Web page at www.creators.com.
