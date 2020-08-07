Horoscopes: August 7

CANCER (June 22-July 22). Those who think they know are at a disadvantage, as their assumptions put up a barrier between themselves and the truth. It’s the ones who understand their own ignorance who will learn the most.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). When you’re doing something in the world, you’re also making fans and foes. Effective action gets attention and will have a cheering and booing section. All of those strong opinions count as a win.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). Working harder doesn’t necessarily mean putting in more time. You will apply yourself with great intention and laser focus making quick work of the tasks you most need to accomplish to move forward.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). Your inner dialogue seems to be making a case for your behavior. Let this put you on alert. Why do you think you need to justify this to yourself? Either this is strange and new or you have a feeling you’re in the wrong.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). You’ll amuse yourself like it was your job, and though it’s not, your professional life will benefit anyhow, as it spurs the relaxed frame of mind you need to come up with brilliant ideas that can be widely applied.