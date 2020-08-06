Horoscopes: August 6

While trying to lose one thing to make room for another, a discovery occurs. You find out that the thing you want to lose has a higher value to you than you had previously thought. This is precisely how it earned its place in your life! The Mercury and Saturn situation suggests you use a new scale to argue against your old evaluation.

TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (August 6). Exceptional powers of observation will help you navigate a tricky and competitive atmosphere and, eventually, win a gigantic prize. Even so, that is not the most important work you’ll do this year. You will teach someone to love by loving them. And you will lift your family by giving yourself all you need to succeed. Virgo and Pisces adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 40, 3, 33, 12 and 6.

ARIES (March 21-April 19). Taking a thing a little too seriously squeezes all the potential for fun out of it. And taking a thing far too seriously leads to suffering. Err on the side of fun today.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Those feelings that are so much a part of who you are seem to be mostly completely out of your control. However, you can steer yourself toward environments, people and situations that are likely to tease out just the mood you want.